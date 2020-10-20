

Uganda Premier League side BUL FC has continued with preparations for the forthcoming season by beefing up their squad.



The latest addition to the Jinja based outfit is youngster Kenneth Ssemakula from their eternal rivals Busoga United FC.



The budding central defender who can equally play as a blocking midfielder has agreed to join BUL FC by signing a two-year contract.



Ssemakula is a product of Jinja Secondary School and came out of the blocks last season when he got promoted to Busoga United senior team in the second round.



He featured in six league games and earned a call to the Uganda Hippos (U20) National Team that played at the CECAFA U20 Championship hosted by Uganda in Gulu and Njeru.

Kenneth Ssemakula has joined BUL FC.



He joins the growing list of players that are leaving Busoga United FC. Some of the key players that have left include Nelson Mandela and David Bagoole.

Ssemakula is joins Ibrahim Mugulusi, Aggrey Madoi, goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, Kenneth Kibaale, Peter Onzima, Paul Mbaziira, and Douglas Bithum as the other players that have been signed by BUL FC in this transfer window.

Winger Joseph Ssemujju and defender Walter Ochola signed new contracts while veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has been given six months to serve the club as he bids farewell to the beautiful game gracefully.