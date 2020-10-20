Hard tackling midfielder Ivan Mbowa has left Botswana top flight club Township Rollers Football Club by mutual consent.

“I have decided to leave Township Rollers Football Club by mutual consent” Mbowa revealed to Kawowo Sports.

The reasons for the abrupt termination remain undisclosed at large.

Mbowa has previously played at Nyamityobora, Onduparaka, Mbarara City in the Uganda Premier League.

He had joined Township Rollers on 14th July 2019 as a free agent.

The 2020-21 Botswana premier League was suspended with 10 rounds to the climax because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By that time, Jwaneng Galaxy was top of the 16 team table standings with 41 points from 20 matches, a point better than Township Rollers and Orapa United.

Other Ugandan footballer plying their trade in the Botswana top tier league is Lawrence “Blessed” Nduga (Orapa United).