Francis Kimanzi has left his role as the Kenya Harambee Stars, the Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) has confirmed.

The tactician who took over from Sebastien Migne after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has also confirmed leaving the job and wished the team the best going forward.

“The federation is grateful to Kimanzi for his dedication and professionalism, this as we wish them all the best in their endeavours,” said the federation in a statement.

Coach Francis Kimanzi leaves Harambee Stars by mutual consenthttps://t.co/amJXZGJQ8U pic.twitter.com/NWgKQqrW0h — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) October 20, 2020

Kimanzi said; “I enjoyed my time over there. We had started building something over there and this background could be of help to the new coach. I wish the team the best going forward.”

This was his second stint managing the national team and handled the nation at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala last year.