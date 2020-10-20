FUFA Big League promotional play off (Final) – Wednesday, 21st October 2020

Kitara Vs Kiboga Young – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 PM)

By the end of business on Wednesday, 21st October 2020, either Kitara or Kiboga Young Football Club will join the Uganda Premier League.

It has been a long journey for the two clubs since the kick off of the 2019-2020 FUFA Big League where the duo of MYDA and UPDF qualified directly when the football season was abruptly stopped by COVID-19 pandemic.

The four clubs that made the promotional play-offs; Kitara, Kiboga Young, Ndejje University and Kataka all assembled at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru to determine the third club.

Kitara ejected Kataka 7-6 in post match penalties after a goal-less draw.

Goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba was Kitara’s hero, saving two penalties from Yusuf Ezama and team skipper Peter Lusimbula.

There were successful spot kicks from Denis Monday, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, skipper Maxwell Owachgiu, and Dan Ekoyu.

Second half substitute Peter Lumolo missed his kick.

Kitara Football Club players warming up before their semi-final clash against Kataka (Credit: John Batanudde)

During the second semi-final match that was clouded by rains in the final 10 minutes, Kiboga Young came from a goal down to out-muscle Ndejje University 3-1.

Gangly striker Sulaiman Tumusiime struck a first half penalty to give Ndejje University.

Kiboga Young swiftly recovered in the closing stanza with the strikes from captain Jamaldin Buchochera, Brian Olega and Sula Wambede.

Mark Twinamatisko, head coach of Kitara Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Talking points:

Kitara is coached by Mark Twinamatisko who once coached The Saints and earned them promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

He will now carry the mantle against Kiboga with some experienced players as Musa Docca, George Senkaaba, Daniel Patrick Ekoyu, Phillip Sempira, Brian Mululi Mayanja and goalkeeper Jamil Kiyemba among others.

“We have trained very well since although not enough because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My players are focused and will stage a spirited fight” Twinamatisko noted.

Midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu jumps to celebrate with goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba (Credit: John Batanudde)

On the other, Kiboga Young is coached by Richard Makumbi who has made a name for himself having promoted a number of clubs in the top flight division.

Makumbi is a believer who testifies pushing his players an extra mile to achieve.

“Football is Maracado. I do not work on anticipations. Football is real work and the players are focused to finish the job. I believe in God and inside me there is a big living God” Makumbi disclosed.

Key players:

Kiboga Young has only one goalkeeper in Stephen Makumba.

Goalkeeper Steven Makumba stretches during the last training session at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other players of substance are right back Julies Kizito, left back Godwin Kitagenda, the defensive duo of Pascal Irasa and Beimos Opio, holding midfielder Solomon Ewol, the ever lively dreadlocked creative midfielder Jamaldine Buchochera, Yahaya Luuti, Sula Wambede, Peter Otai, the towering center forward Godfrey Otika, Luka Okori, Brian Olega and Nigerian Ibrahim Gidudu among others.

Kiboga Young players in a talk session after the last training on Tuesday before the final (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kiboga Young trained in the morning of the match eve with a lively recovery session where skipper Buchochera is recovering from a slight knock.

The game will be handled by vastly experienced FIFA Referees with Alex Muhabi as the center referee, Dick Okello (first assistant), Isa Masembe (second assistant), William Oloya (fourth official) and Mark Ssonko as the referee assessor.

FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi will be the center referee (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara Vs Kiboga Young Match Officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

1st Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

2nd Assistant Referee: Isa Masembe

Fourth official: William Oloya

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Squads:

Kitara: Jamil Kiyemba (01), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Samuel Adibo (03), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Yasin Mubiru (06), Vicent Kasoki (07), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Musa Docca (22), Patrick Mugume (23), Ivan Akera (29), Benon Mike Baguku (10), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), Pius Mbidde (19), Peter Lumoro (21)

*Shirt numbers in Brackets

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze

Kiboga Young: Stephen Makumba (G.K), Julies Kizito (2), Godwin Kitagenda (12), Pascal Irasa (5), Beimos Opio (27), Solomon Ewol (23), Jamaldine Buchochera (24), Yahaya Luuti (15), Sula Wambede (10), Godfrey Otika (30), Brian Olega (11), Luka Okori (13), Alex Kapyo (6), Peter Otai (3), Edmond Wamboka (7), Ibrahim Gidudu (8)

*Shirt Numbers in Brackets

Head coach: Richard Makumbi

Assistant coach: Muhammad Wasswa