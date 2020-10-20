FUFA Big League promotional play off (Final) – Wednesday, 21st October 2020

Kitara Vs Kiboga Young – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 PM)

Either Kitara or Kiboga Young Football Club will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2020-21 season.

Kitara eliminated Kataka 7-6 in post-match penalties after a goal-less draw on Monday.

Goalkeeper Jamil Kiyemba was Kitara’s hero, saving two penalties from Yusuf Ezama and team skipper Peter Lusimbula.

Denis Monday, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, skipper Maxwell Owachgiu, and Dan Ekoyu scored their respective kicks with second half substitute Peter Lumolo missing his kick.

Kiboga Young came from a goal down to out-muscle Ndejje University 3-1 in a game marred by heavy rains for the final 10 minutes.

Well built forward Sulaiman Tumusiime struck a first half penalty to give Ndejje University the lead.

Kiboga Young recovered in the second half and scored through dread-locked captain Jamaldin Buchochera, Brian Olega and Sula Wambede.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye takes a critical and detailed dissect into the two clubs with the likely key battles to spice up the epic duel that will be handled by FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi.

Goalkeeper Jamil Kiyemba throws away the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

Jamil Kiyemba (Kitara) Vs Godfrey Otika (Kiboga Young)

Kitara first choice goalkeeper Jamil Kiyemba was the hero for the club that hails from the oil rich confines of Hoima.

Kiyemba saved two kicks from the penalty spot off Yusuf Ezama and Kataka captain Peter Lusimbula.

He had also been exceptional with good game reading, cross taming and command during time.

Against Kiboga Young in the family, he will need to replicate that same form if Kitara is to return home victorious.

He faces a giant forward in Godfrey “Goddy” Otika whose enviable height is a complete marvel for the contemporary center forwards.

Otika holds up play well, he shoots from all ranges and heads the ball powerfully.

Godfrey “Goddy” Otika (Credit: John Batanudde)

Samuel Adibo (Kitara) Vs Sula Wambede (Kiboga Young)

Sula Wambede of Kiboga Young is deployed in most offensive places for the Mbale based club.

He scored the third goal against Ndejje University. He will directly lock horns with Kitara right back Samuel Adibo during the final.

Adibo is hardworking and has the positional sense to man-mark and execute the timely blocks.

In Wambede, he faces a stern test of character.

Docca Musa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Musa Docca (Kitara) Vs Brian Olega (Kiboga Young)

Vastly experienced Kitara defender Musa Docca has formed a worthwhile partnership with the team Maxwel Owachgiu at the heart of the backline.

Docca has seen it in all Uganda’s football having played for a number of clubs in the country.

In the final, Docca will need to keep alert against Brian Olega who is fast and intelligent.

Olega comes to the final with confidence having scored in the semi-final clash against Ndejje University.

Whereas Docca is too strong in the air, he is also a good game reader and can tackle well.

Kiboga Young goalkeeper Stephen “Van Der Sar” Makumba commands the backline (Credit: John Batanudde)

George Senkaaba (Kitara) Vs Vs Stephen “Van Der Sar” Makumba (Kiboga Young)

Goalkeeper Stephen “Van Der Sar” Makumba is the only registered natural goalkeeper for Kiboga Young in this game. Christened Van Der Sar after the legendary former Dutch goalkeeper, Makumba will be called upon time over and again to protect the goal posts.

He faces a proven center forward in George Senkaaba, formerly at Busoga United, The Saints and Sports Club Villa.

Senkaaba can dribble, shoot and involve the teammates at all times.

Kitara striker George Senkaaba (Left) with winger Vincent Kaasoki (Credit: John Batanudde)

Maxwell Owachgui kicks the ball away during the Kitara post match penalty victory against Kataka on Monday (Credit: John Batanudde)

Maxwel Owachgiu (Kitara) Vs Yahaya Luuti (Kiboga Young)

Over three thirds of team captains are proven natural leaders and so is Maxwel Owachgiu of Kitara Football Club.

Owachgiu is calm, composed and a worthy personality to command a club of Kitara’s caliber.

His central defensive partnership with Musa Docca has proven worthwhile with the great chemistry.

He will face a couple of battles with Yahaya Luuti, a player on loan from Maroons.

Luuti is a good dribbler, passer of the ball and shooter. Therefore, Owachgui will need to keep close watch of the forward for the entire duration of the game.

L-R: Jamaldin Buchochera (second from right) with the match referees and Ndejje University prior to kick off in the semi final

Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (Kitara) Vs Jamaldine “Bucho” Buchochera (Kiboga Young)

Dread-locked Jamaldine “Bucho” Buchochera is another proven leader. The Kiboga Young player is virtually the fulcrum of play for Richard Makumbi’s coached side.

The former BUL FC player possesses the will power to make a difference for the team with short and long passes, dribbles, shooting, tackling and obviously command. He will face an innocent party in Daniel Patrick Ekoyu.

Ekoyu is a former Sadolin Paints (later Kansai Plascon) holding midfielder with experience in his legs and brains. He is a team leader and has the positional discipline.

Jamil Kisitu Nvule in action for Kitara (Credit: John Batanudde)

Jamil Kisitu Nvule (Kitara) Vs Solomon Ewol (Kiboga Young)

Kitara is blessed to possess midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule in their ranks. The lad who is playing his final game for the club after agreeing terms with Bright Stars is a marvel to watch.

He controls the ball with ease as though the boots have glue. His vision is touch notch and he shoots. Yes, Nvule shoots from all ranges. Perhaps on Wednesday, his display will be checked by a diligent midfielder in Solomon Ewol. Ewol tackles and wins, he passes and does it accurately. The winner of this battle will win the game for his respective club.

Vincent Kasoki shields that ball away from Kataka’s left back Peter Lusimbula in the semi-final (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vincent Kasoki (Kitara) Vs Godwin Kitagenda (Kiboga Young)

Right wingers thrive on pace, trickery and the sense of direction. Kasoki has the pace that will surely trouble Kiboga Young left Godwin Kitagenda.

Kitagenda was at fault against Ndejje University, harmlessly tackling Nicholas Luzige in the forbidden area as referee Ali Sabilla pointed to the spot.

Should Kasoki beat Kitagenda, then Kitara will smile and when Kitagenda foils all his movements, Kiboga Young shall be the main beneficiary.

Kiboga Young’s Pascal Irasa in action (Credit: John Batanudde)

Brian Muluuli Mayanja (Kitara) Vs Pascal Irasa (Kiboga Young)

Defender Pascal Irasa of Kiboga Young is well built and intelligent. Also on loan from Maroons, Irasa is an exceptional game reader and tackler.

He is likely to be put under check by Kitara forward Brian Muluuli Mayanja. Muluuli is already the FUFA Big League top scorer with 8 goals scored in regular season.

Muluuli’s pace and runs can disturb any defender though he looked rusty and a typical shadow of himself against Kataka on Monday.

Kitara striker Brian Muluuli (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara Head Coach Mark Twinamatisko (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mark Twinamatisko (Kitara) Vs Richard Makumbi (Kiboga Young)

This is the battle of coaches on the touchline. Richard Makumbi, now at Kiboga Young handled Kitara during the 2018-19 season, failing to make the promotional play off place. He thus moved on to Kiboga Young. Known as a promotional king, Makumbi is under close scrutiny to before the public to see if he can replicate the form of old.

Kitara head coach Mark Twinamatisko on the other hand is optimistic his charges will make wonders despite having trained for only four days coming to the play offs.

The tactics, discipline on the field of play, command going by the wave tiding of the match, substitutions and other elements will mean a great deal for these two coaches.

Twinamatisko is deputized by former Masavu and Sports Club Villa defender Lawrence Bakiranze.