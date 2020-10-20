Kataka Football Club head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango has attributed their bitter 7-6 post match penalty loss against Kitara to “ill luck”.

The former Kataka goalkeeper who rose aloft the ranks to take over the club as head coach cited the numerous unconverted chances.

“We would have won in the 90 minutes. We did not have the luck to win the match. Otherwise, It was a great match by the two clubs. We look forward the next opportunities in future” Awachango who is christened as Toldo stated.

Kataka head coach Godfrey Toldo” Awachango flanked by assistant head coach Ibrahim Maruti (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kataka had close opportunities to bury the match but forwards Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa and Nasur Nandala did not carry their scoring boots on the day.

After a goal-less draw of action over 90 minutes, Kitara goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba was hero with two penalty save from Yusuf Ezama and Kataka captain Peter Lusimbula.

Emmanuel Mukisa, Joel Baba Onziku, Hassan Wadenga, Moses Ssekasana, Azizi Nambobi and Nassur Nandala scored for Kataka.

Denis Monday, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Dan Ekoyu and the hardworking captain Maxwell Owachgiu scored for Kitara as forward Peter Lumoro missed his kick.

Action between Kitara and Kataka at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kataka captain Peter Lusimbula is consoled after missing the penalty (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kataka returned home immediately alongside Ndejje University who lost to Kiboga Young 3-1.

Kiboga recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Ndejje University who had opened the lead through burly forward Sulaiman Tumusiime’s penalty.

In the second half, Kiboga Young captain Jamaldin Buchochera, Brian Olega and Sula Wambede all scored to ensure victory for them.

On Wednesday, Kitara will face Kiboga Young to determine who makes it to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Clubs qualified directly in a season that was abruptly brought to an end by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kataka XI Vs Kitara (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Kataka XI: Edward Kasibante (01), Noah Kizito (09), Peter Lusimbula (08), Tiff Kahandi (16), Hassan Wadenga (05), Azizi Nambobi (18), Yasin Mukiibi (07), Swamad Okur(06), Emmanuel Mukisa (20), Nassur Nandala (14), Yusuf Ezama (10)

Subs: Solomon Okello (22), Joel Baba Onziku (12), Moses Ssekasana (03), Wilber Wamala (04), Ashraf Mulindi (17)

*Shirt numbers in Brackets

Officials:

Head Coach: Godfrey Toldo

Assistant Coach: Martin Wanyheya

Other officials: Hassan Kirunda, Ibrahim Maruti

Kitara XI vs Kataka (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara XI:

Jamil Kiyemba (01), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Samuel Adibo (03), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Yasin Mubiru (06), Vicent Kasoki (07), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Musa Docca (22), Patrick Mugume (23)

Subs: Ivan Akera (29), Benon Mike Baguku (10), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), Pius Mbidde (19), Peter Lumoro (21)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze

L-R: Lydia Nantabo, Peter Lusimbula, Alex Muhabi, Mashood Ssali, Maxwell Owachgui and Dick Okello (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

1st Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

2nd Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

Fourth Official: Alex Muhabi

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko