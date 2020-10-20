

Goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora has signed a new contract with Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC.

The Venoms have confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Burundian shot-stopper has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal for the next three years.

“Vipers Sports Club is delighted to announce goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at St. Mary’s stadium until 2023,” the club confirmed.

The goalkeeper expressed his delight upon renewing his contract and hopes to help the club win many more trophies.

“I’m really pleased to commit my future to Vipers SC and it’s great the club has put their faith in me.

“I have achieved what I have achieved here and I hope I can keep on learning, helping the team and lifting trophies over the next three years.”

Mutombora joined Vipers SC from Lydia Ludic in 2018 and helped the team to win the league last season. He had the most clean sheets (14) in the season.