Management of Admin Football Club has confirmed the suspension of three players prior to the long awaited Easter regional clash against Gadafi on Sunday, 25th October 2020.

The players suspended are; Joseph Owino, Barsey Marco Methodious and Sam Kusiime.

This development was confirmed to Kawowo Sports by the club chairperson Elidad Henry Owor.

“We have set up an investigations committee to probe the allegations of bribery and three of our players are implicated. They are Joseph Owino, Barsey Marco Methodious and Sam Kusiime. They will step aside as we make the findings” Owor stated.

Owor is however confident that the remaining crop of players will duly serve the purpose at hand.

“Without the three suspended players, the team remains compact and one to watch with the likes of Raymond Othieno, Aron Okoth, Idi Babu, Ibrahim Pengere” Owor added.

Admin will take on Gadafi in an eagerly awaited contest at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

These two teams are expected to arrive in Njeru after undertaking the mandatory COVID-19 tests alongside North East region’s Sansiro and Team Church.

The winner between the Eastern region will face the champion of North East to determine who will make it to the finals.

Regional play offs:

21st October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United Vs Luweero United – 10 am (Njeru)

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars Vs Catda – 2 pm (Njeru)

23rd October 2020 – Rest Day

24th October 2020 – Final: Buwambo United or Luweero United Vs Edgars Vs Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens