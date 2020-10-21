For the fifth time in 17 years, Kenya Harambee Stars will have Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee as their Head Coach.

The experienced tactician has on Wednesday October 21 been handed the job a day after compatriot Francis Kimanzi left the post a year later after replacing French man, Sebastien Migne.

Mulee will be assisted by former national team skipper Musa Otieno with Haggai Azande taking on as the goalkeeping coach.

He isn’t fazed by the time he has been out of coaching as his remarks as quoted by Nation Media state.

“Once a driver always a driver. There’s a time we drove manual cars. Now we are driving automated ones. I watched the team against Togo and Zambia and there is no need to change a winning side. Kenyans will judge me against Comoros.”

Between 2003 and 2004, The Ghost as fondly known in Kenya football circles won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title and led the team to qualify for the 2004 Africa Nations Cup finals in Tunisia.

His first assignment will be against Comoros on November 11, (home) and November 15, 2020 (away) in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.