Express Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Daniel Kiwanuka as the new Goalkeeping coach.

Kiwanuka joins the Red Eagles on a two-year deal.

“Express FC is one of the historical clubs in Uganda but most importantly, I’m here because I want a new challenge,” said the 45-year-old as quoted by the club website.

“I’ve achieved everything there’s to win in the Ugandan football league hence the need to seek for a new challenge” he added.

Kiwanuka replaces club legend Sam Kawalya who stepped down from the role citing to health concerns.

Kiwanuka has been serving in the same role at KCCA FC.

Express FC Technical Team