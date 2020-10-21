Former SC Villa coach Mulitin Sredojevic Micho believes the direction taken by the club is the right direction as they look to rise again.

The Jogoos, sixteen time league winners last week confirmed a new strategy declaring that the club is now 100 percent a community club owned by the Villa faithful.

In the new direction, Villa fans are required to pay an annual subscription of UGX 50,000 per person and that will give them a say in the running of the club affairs through voting for a club president every after four years as well as having representatives in the club Congress.

Micho on duty at Villa in the early 2000s Credit: The New Vision

“I personally believe that the new direction that the club has taken is promising,” Micho told Monitor Sports.

“I wish them all the best as a club of supporters, the same way Barcelona and Real Madrid are in Spain. It is something we dreamed of always,” he continued before confirming his support for the club despite leaving it sixteen years ago.

Eng. William Nkemba, Sports Club Villa interim president (Credit: John Batanudde)

“I count myself lucky as a life member of Villa and all the trophies we won there I want to dedicate them to all those people that have made Villa the brand that it is as the record champions with 16 titles.”

Micho won the league and cup double in 2002, the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2003 and another league title in 2004 before he quit.

SC Villa Players celebrate one of the league goals last season

Micho arrived in Africa in 2002 and Villa was his first stop but he has since gone on to coach in Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sudan, South Africa, Egypt and also handled the Uganda Cranes guiding the team to their first ever qualification to the Afcon in 2017, the first time since 1978.

“I’ve gone to football studies elsewhere but my head has still remained Villa inside out,” he confirmed.

Micho was head coach of the Uganda Cranes, breaking the 38 years jinx without qualifying to AFCON since 1978 Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

“Even when I was national coach of Uganda Cranes, I had respect for the red part of football – Express supporters, yellow part of football -KCC supporters, and all others including Vipers and URA.

“But deep inside, you remain what you have been from the start. You never forget that.”

Meanwhile, SC Villa will unveil their Board of Trustee members on October 30, and registration under the Villa Trust Membership will officially commence.