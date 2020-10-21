Pyramids (Egypt) 2-0 AC Horoya (Guinea)

Ibrahim Hassan and Abdallah El Said scored late as Pyramids won 2-0 against Guinea’s AC Horoya to reach the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The first half ended goalless although the Guinean side, home to Ugandan goalkeeper Robert Odongkara had the better of chances to take the lead.

The Guinea side thought they had got back into the game five minutes to final whistle but Alseny Camara strike was ruled out for offside after consultation with the Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

The Egyptian money bags, home to Ugandan international Lumala Abdu will now face Morocco’s RS Berkane in the finals as they attempted to win their first continental title in their maiden season.