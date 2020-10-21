Rahmat Ssenfuka has left Vipers Sports Club by mutual consent after spending two seasons with the club.

Ssenfuka joined the Venons from Police FC in June 2018 on a four-year deal.

With due respect, it’s time to move on after two fantastic seasons with vipers sc. Great thanks to the management, the fans, fellow teammates, Coaches, the staff & everybody who was part of my journey since June 2018. Special thanks to the President of the Club Doc. Lawrence Mulindwa. I shall always stay part of Vipers sc in memories & wish the club the best. Each journey has the start & an end. Thanks Rahmat Ssenfuka

During his stay at Kitende, Vipers reached the quarterfinals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2018, won the Pilsner Super 8 and the Uganda Premier League last season.

Everyone at Vipers would like to thank Rahmat for his contribution to the club and to wish him all the best for the future. Club Statement

The midfielder is reported to have joined Wakiso Giants who have also signed have signed Edward Satulo, Ibrahim Owen Kasule, Pius Kaggwa, Tom Masiko, and Lawrence Bukenya this offseason.