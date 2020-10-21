With exactly one month to the kick-off of the 2020/21 season, Wakiso Giants have dealt a blow with four players confirmed to be out for a lengthy period.

Tom Masiko, Hakim Ssenkumba, Ayub Kisaliita and George William Katende are the players expected to be out of the season’s opening proceedings through bad injuries.

Saidi Kyeyune and Hakim Ssenkumba Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

“According to the medical reports, Kisaliita has grade II tear of the medial meniscus and grade III tear of the lateral meniscus, Masiko has a partial tear of the right ankle ligament foot while Katende has Grade III of tear of the medial meniscus as well as partial tear of the collateral ligament. The MRI scan on Ssenkumba revealed a grade II tear of the medial and lateral meniscus,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Further assessment will be made and if they require surgery, the club will support them.”

Ayub Kisaliita in action for Wakiso Giants

Douglas Bamweyana who is in charge of the technical team at the club hopes the players are not out for longer periods.

“We hope the players won’t be away too long,” said Coach Douglas Bamweyana. “Hopefully, we can have them back before its long but we’re not too sure on that,” he added.

Kareem Ndugwa celebrates a goal at Wakiso Giants Football Club Credit: Wakiso Giants

Besides the quartet, striker Karim Ndugwa also has a problem with his right ankle although the medical team believes he will be back sooner.

Meanwhile, Karim Ndugwa will also sit out a few training sessions as the team embarks on preparations for the new campaign.

He has a cartilage injury on the right ankle foot but the club’s medical team will work towards enabling him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.