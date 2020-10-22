The Uganda Senior National Team (Uganda Cranes) has improved by one place in the latest Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) rankings released on Thursday, October 22, 2019.

The latest update in the monthly rankings has seen the team move to 76th position with an aggregate score of 1321 points.

Uganda will face neighbors South Sudan next month in a double header of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi celebrates after scoring against Malawi Flames last year

In the CECAFA region, Uganda maintains her place as the best ranked nation. Kenya comes at a distant 103rd place while Rwanda and Tanzania occupy 133rd and 134th positions respectively.

Ethiopia, Burundi and South Sudan are placed at 146th, 148th and 168th in that order.

Senegal remains the highest ranked nation in Africa, occupying 21st position followed by Tunisia (26th), Algeria (30th), Nigeria (32nd) and Morocco (39th).

The top five remains unchanged with Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal in that order.

Malta has scored the biggest improvement, moving by 6 slot up to 186th position while Romania has registered the biggest decline falling by ten places to 44th.