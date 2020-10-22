2020 Kampala Regional League Play-off:

Edgars 0-2 CATDA

Ivan Mayanja was the hero with a brace as CATDA Football Club overcame Edgars 2-0 during the Kampala regional league play-off duel played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on a rainy Thursday.

Mayanja scored the winner in the 76th minute beating goalkeeper Ashiraf Manshoor Lubega inside the goal area from an acute angle on the right.

The opening half played over a wet surface at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru had ended goal-less with CATDA the better side.

Veteran forward Eric “Bucha” Ssebuguzi, left footed Wiclifu Lusedha, Innocent Atiku and the stylish Mayanja troubled the Edgars backline but goalkeeper Ashiraf Manshoor Lubega and the defenders were alert.

Edgars’ forward Brian Omirambe and Gerald Hamya had a couple of shots saved by goalkeeper Ibrah Banaiya.

FIFA Referee William Oloya smiles during the Edgars and Catda match (Credit: John Batanudde)

CATDA had three goals disallowed by FIFA Referee William Oloya in either halves for off-side calls.

The first attempt was a tap-in by Ssebuguzi in the opening half after 38 minutes and the second, a header from Mayanja off a rebound Derrick Walugembe’s shot.

The third disallowed goal came off Ssebuguzi’s ground shot in clearly an off-side position.

CATDA’s Wiclifu Lusedha dribbles during their 2-0 win against Edgars on Thursday at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mayanja’s first goal was the break-though moment coming inside the final quarter of the game with the second coming three minutes to full-time.

It then necessitated solid defending from CATDA to win the game despite missing the services for three of their key players because of COVID-19 as well as their head coach Richard Amatre.

CATDA will now face Buganda region champion Luwero United on Saturday, 24th October 2020 to determine who makes it to the FUFA Big League.

Luwero ejected Buwambo United 4-2 in post match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

Friday, 23rd October 2020 shall be a rest day at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

CATDA XI Vs Edgars (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Edgars XI: Ashiraf Manshoor Lubega (G.K-20), Peter Onzima (15), Reagan Kirumira (11), Ayman Toure Twaha (13), Douglas Bithum (12), Juma Kasozi (10), Elvis Kenneth Kibbale (4), Saidi Mayanja (5), Gerald Hamya (9), Brian Omirambe (7), Paul Mbaziira (17)

Subs: Samuel Ssali (G.K-1), Norman Ndyamuhaki (3), Simon Bazibu (2), Emma Lwanga (16), Isaac Kiberu (8), Bosco Makika (6)

Edgars XI Vs CATDA (Credit: John Batanudde)

CATDA XI: Ibrah Banaiya (G.K – 18), Dennis Ola (3), Amed Ecotti Ndawuli (2), Brian Kasule (16), Mike Kintu (5), Alex Mawanda (10), Ivan Mayanja (12), Derrick Walugembe (8), Eric Ssebuguzi (20), Wiclifu Lusedha (11), Innocent Atiku (19)

Subs: Arnold Mugenyi (13), Fahad Ssemwanga (15), Hafizi Khassim

Captains with match referees (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono