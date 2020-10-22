Kampala Region Play-offs (Thursday, 22 October 2020):

Edgars Vs CATDA – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (2 pm)

As Edgars Football Club takes to the FUFA Technical Center Astro-turf to face CATDA during the Kampala region final on Thursday afternoon, the latter shall be missing three players and the head coach returning positive tests for the COVID-19 ailment.

The players in question are James Ssenabulya, Ronald Ssekiganda and Frank Sebanenya who all tested positive alongside their head coach Richard Amatre.

Perhaps, in the absence of the three players, there are able match winners as goalkeeper Ibra Banalya, team skipper Dennis Ola, Alex Mawanda, Ivan Mayanja and the experienced Eric Bucha Ssebuguzi.

Both Mayanja and Ssebuguzi scored six goals in the regular season of the Kampala regional league before COVID-19 forced an abrupt stoppage due to COVID-19.

CATDA players training at the FUFA Technical Center on the match eve (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Edgars is coached by former Uganda Cranes right winger Andrew Ssali.

Ssali has star players as Douglas Bithum (goalkeeper), left back Reagan Kirumira, Emmanuel Lwanga, Ayman “Toure” Twaha, Saidi Mayanja and sharp shooter Paul Mbaziira.

Mbaziira scored 9 goals in the regular season and has since signed at BUL Football Club.

The game will be officiated by FIFA Referee William Oloya. Oloya will be assisted by Isa Masembe and Lydia Nantabo as the first and second assistants respectively.

Mashood Ssali is the fourth official as Amin Bbosa Nkono will be the referee assessor.

The winner between Edgars and CATDA will face Buganda region champion Luwero United.

Luwero United overcame Buwambo United 4-2 after a goal-less draw in normal time. Goalkeeper Farouk Yawe saved three penalties, two of which were in the post match shoot-out.

Rains in Njeru and the surrounding areas imply that a slippery awaits the two afternoon teams, just like it was in the morning affair.

Match Referees:

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Regional play offs:

21st October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United Vs Luweero United – 10 am (Njeru)

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars Vs Catda – 2 pm (Njeru)

23rd October 2020 – Rest Day

24th October 2020 – Final: Buwambo United or Luweero United Vs Edgars Vs Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens