Uganda Cranes head coach has announced a squad of 20 foreign based players that will be up for the task against neighbours South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The squad named on Thursday at FUFA House has two debutants in striker Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru and right back Elvis Bwomono.

The duo had initially been summoned in March but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to postponment of fixtures and thus couldn’t feature.

Right back Elvis Okello Bwomono in action (Courtesy Photo)

Whereas Bwomono was part of the Cranes training camp recently held in Dubai, Uche who plays for Wycombe Wanderers will be part of the team’s set up for the first time.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi who has been out of the Cranes team for close to a year returns. He is been one of the best performing Ugandan players in recent months at his Egyptian club Smouha FC.

William Luwagga, Fahad Bayo and Timothy Away all based in Israel also make the team. The trio couldn’t be part of the training camp past week due to restrictions in line with COVID-19.

Mckinstry indicated that the foreign based legion will be joined by about five locally based players that will be named later.

Uganda will face South Sudan on 9th and 17th November in a double header. The Cranes have been able to collect four points from their opening two qualification games (goalless draw against Burkina Faso and a 2-0 win against Malawi).

Squad summoned

Goalkeepers:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan)

Defenders:

Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England)

Midfielders:

Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards:

Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)