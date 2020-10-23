Seldom in a football match do you find a goalkeeper saving three spot kicks.

Luwero United Football Club goalkeeper Farouk Yawe has revealed how he managed to save three penalties in a single against Buwambo United in the Buganda region play-off at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Yawe, also the goalkeeper for Buddu Ssaza team saved one penalty in normal time from Benaldo Kateregga.

He then saved two penalties during the dramatic post-match shoot out from Alex Kiyegga and veteran Ronald Seku.

Farouk Yawe holds the ball during action (Credit: John Batanudde)

He has since shared the expertise, confidence and composure that he employed to inspire his club to the finals.

First of all, I am grateful for the Almighty Allah. I am humbled by the role played by the entire team; players and officials. I managed to save three penalties because of concentration. For the first penalty in normal play, I knew where the player (Benaldo Kateregga) would place the ball. I have faced him so many times. I monitored him for a long time. For the two penalties during the shoot-out, I faked on the left and dived on the right to get the ball. Farouk Yawe, Luwero United Goalkeeper

Yawe remains cocky about the next step in his career after the play-offs.

“For sure, all my attention is on the play-offs finals. I want to help Luwero United get promoted to the FUFA Big League. That is the big mission at hand. If a bigger opportunity comes after the final, I will see what is next” Yawe added.

Goalkeeper Farouk Yawe is congratulated by Kone B. Kisapamungu (after saving the third penalty in one game against Buwambo United (Credit: John Batanudde)

Luweero United won 4-2 in the shoot-out following a goal-less action in 90 minutes.

Joshua Kigozi, Joseph Nkabirwa, Ivan Nambafu Pepera and Tadeo Ddumba scored their respective kicks whilst team captain Saul Ntambazi and second half substitute William Kinene scored Buwambo United’s only two penalties.

Luwero United will battle CATDA fpr a slot in the second tier division, FUFA Big League.

CATDA eliminated Edgars 2-0 during the Kampala regional play-off final.

Ivan Mayanja scored CATDA’s two goals, both coming inside the final quarter an hour.

Farouk Yawe jumps to get the ball from Buwambo United’s Raymond Walugembe (Credit: John Batanudde)

Regional play offs:

21st October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United 0 (2) – 0 (4) Luweero United

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars 0-2 Catda

23rd October 2020 – Rest Day

24th October 2020 – Final: Luweero United Vs Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens