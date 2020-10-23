As a precaution (safety and mandatory health measure) before joining the camp at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Buikwe District, the players and officials of the clubs ought to be tested for COVID-19.

All the teams that have come to Njeru had their officials and played subjected to the test as well as the FUFA administrative staff and the journalists.

Now, prior to the arrival of the North East and Eastern regional representatives, the team players and officials have been tested for COVID-19.

Eastern region giants Gaddafi and Admin teams had their players and officials tested for the highly contagious ailment.

Gaddafi team was tested in Jinja as Admin had their tests taken in Tooro with the results expected on Friday, 23rd October 2020.

These two clubs will be granted access at the FUFA Technical Center on Saturday afternoon and will be subject to the verification of results, sanitization at the entrance of the center before checking in to the hostels.

Admin FC president Eng. Elidadi Henry Owor being tested for COVID-19

“As we await the results, we remain upbeat and focused ahead of the contest which we must win” Eng. Henry Elidad Owori, the Admin President noted.

His counterpart at Gaddafi Afande Edrine Ochieng is optimistic that they will qualify for the FUFA Big League.

“We have done enough preparations and the homework. Sunday will be real action time” Ochieng disclosed.

Despite suspending three players (Joseph Owino, Methodious Bassey Marco and Sam Kusiime) because of gross indiscpline, Admin has a couple of key players as Raymond Othieno, Aron Okoth, Idi Babu, Ibrahim Pengere and Walter Alele among others.

Gaddafi will bank on the scoring prowess of Nile group top scorer Ronald Bithum (13 goals), skipper Bakali Magumba, goalkeeper Paul Mujwampani, Mark Bamukyaaye, Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, Sharif Ziraba among others.

The Sunday morning clash, this will be followed by the North East duel between Sansiro and Team Church at 2 pm.

The winner between Gaddafi and Admin will battle the victor from the Sansiro, Team Church contest ahead of Tuesday, 27th October 2020 finale to determine who makes it to the FUFA Big League.

Regional play offs:

21st October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United 0 (2) – 0 (4) Luweero United

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars 0-2 Catda

23rd October 2020 – Rest Day

24th October 2020 – Final: Luweero United Vs. Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens