The South Sudan Football Association has revealed a provisional list of their U-20 team ahead of the AFCON U-20 qualifiers.

This 42 man team has three players with firm roots in Uganda having been born.

These are midfielders Ahmed Hessine Mahjob and Angelo Wani as well as forward Okumo Recheton Amburos.

Another midfielder Jones Thiep Kiir Gai grew up in Uganda but was originally born in South Sudan.

Gai is currently stationed in the United Arab Emirates and features for Dubai City.

Some of the other players summoned on this provisional team include the goalkeepers’ trio of Simon Justin Pitia (Young Stars), Nelson Tombe (Bojor) and Al Marriekh’s Simon Oton Bol.

There are 11 defenders, 16 midfielders and 12 forwards.

Jones Kiir

Full Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Simon Justin Pitia (Young Stars), Nelson Tombe (Bojor), Simon Oton Bol (Al Marriekh)

Defenders: Nelson Thomas Gabriel (Atlabara), Samson Taban Malis (Young Stars), Daniel Bosso Benjamin (Young Stars), Deng Deng Chan (Rainbow), James Isaac Eliuda (Young Stars), Samuel Baya (Talanga), Banjamin Laku Lotelek (Jamus), Wilson Tito Modi (Munuki), Morris Pual Okok (Al Marriekh), Isaac William (Al Nsour), Dominic James Arkangelo (Kator)

Midfielders: Ramadan Mohmmed Dasain (Al Hilal), Ahmed Hessine Mahjob (Uganda), Angelo Wani (Uganda), Ronald Moubark Bona (Nasir), Vitale Paulino Domino (F.Kator), Nelson Victor Elia (Munuki), Lo Wani Felix Wani (St Peter), Omer Luate Michael (Amarat), James Kenneth Joseph (Young Stars), Esam Jok Alejab (Simba), Jones Thiep Kiir Gai (Dubai City), Nickson Sarafino (Al Marriekh), John Alijgha Wani (Al Nsour), Tony Francis Clement (Al Malakia), Joseph Loro Marko (Munuki), Robit Toungon (Kator)

Strikers: Ebon Malish Ezibon (Jamus), Serjo Alwar Paul (Nasir), Zahr Adam Bilal (Al Nsour), Peter Anthony Oyik (Nasir), Wol Zendo (Young Stars), Raymon Scopas Lukak (Kator), George Agustino Ladu (Nasir), Okumo Recheton Amburos (Uganda), Oman Mobil Agog (Al Malakia), Ramadan Charles Wilson (Gudele), Redento Paulino (Kator), Joseph Malish Manase (Young Stars)