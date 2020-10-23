Tanzania Premier League 2020-21:

Thursday, 22nd October 2020 Results:

Young Africans 1-0 Polisi Tanzania

Tanzania Prisons 1-0 Simba

Tanzania Prisons outwitted defending champions Simba 1-0 during a Tanzania Premier League contest played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa on Thursday, 22nd October 2020.

Samson Mbangula headed home in the 48th minute as Salum Mayanga’s coached side took the day.

This was the first loss for Simba in 6 matches played thus where they have won four and drawn once.

Simba players after conceding the goal (Credit: Simba Media)

Action between Young Africans and Polisi Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium (Credit: Young Africans Media)

In the other match, Young Africans closed gap on the run away leaders Azam with a 1-0 win over Polisi Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Young African’s Mukoko Tonombe scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute inside the goal area after being assisted by Musa Farid.

Mukoko struck at the near post past goalkeeper Peter Manyika to spark wild celebrations from the yellow and green decorated Young African fans.

Young Africans XI Vs Polisi Tanzania (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Young Africans now have 16 points from 6 matches (5 wins and a draw). They are five points off the leaders Azam who have accumulated 21 points from 7 matches.

Burundian tactician Cedric Kaze registered his first victory as Young Africans head coach since taking over from Serbian Zlatko Krmpotić.

Home to Uganda Cranes right back, Nicholas Wadada, Azam is unbeaten in the 7 games played thus far.

Ihefu lost to Azam 2-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Wadada played full time as Azam won 2-0 away at struggling Ihefu during the match played at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya city.

Other Results:

Tuesday, 20th October 2020:

Ihefu 0-2 Azam

Mwadui 2-1 Mbeya City

Kagera Sugar 0-0 Dodoma Jiji

Ruvu Shooting 1-1 KMC

Young Africans 1-0 Polisi Tanzania highlights (Credit: Azam TV )

Tanzania Prisons 1-0 Simba Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)