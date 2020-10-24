Group E of the Qualifiers for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 is now complete.

Cape Verde joins Uganda, Egypt, and Morocco in the final qualifying round whose first leg will be played on the last weekend of November.

The Islanders edged South Sudan to the spot after registering a 91-85 win on Friday at the Yaoundé Multipurpose Sports Complex.

South Sudan controlled the first quarter which they won 22-16 but the second period, much as it was back and forth, belonged to the Islanders who exploded for 32 points and opened up a two-point lead heading into the halftime break thanks largely to Fidel Mendoca, Anderson Correira and Sekouba Conde.

Sekouba Condé hammers it down against South Sudan | Credit: FIBA

Cape Verde’s 1-3-1 zone employed in the third quarter troubled South Sudan who were limited to just 9 points and got into foul trouble at the other end with their opponents opening up a double-digit lead heading into the final quarter.

South Sudan fought hard in the fourth quarter and came to within 4 points with over six minutes to play but that was the closest they came the rest of the period.

Correira and Conde led Cape Verde with 21 points and 11 rebounds each off the bench, Mendoca had 16 points while Shane Da Rosa chipped in with 13 points.

Ngor Kuany’s 19 points were in a losing effort. Emmanuel Malou and Chier Chier also reached double figures in scoring for South Sudan with 14 and 10 points respectively.