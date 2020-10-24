Marwan Mohsen, Hussein Elshahat and Yasser Ahmed Ibrahim scored for hosts Al Ahly as they trounced visitors Wydad Casablanca 3-1 to reach the 2020 Caf Champions League final.

Substitute Zouheir El Moutaraji scored Wydad’s consolation as they bowed down 5-1 on aggregate.

The eight time Caf Champions League winner have now gone 28 games unbeaten at home in the Caf continental premium competition and the win is their 17th in a row at home in the competition.

They now await the winner between Zamalek and Raja Casablanca who meet on November 1 after postponement of their second leg.

Zamalek lead 1-0 from the first leg in Casablanca and are favourites to set up an all Egyptian final to be hosted in Cairo.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane will be targeting his second African title after winning the trophy with Sundowns four years ago.