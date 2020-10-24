When Luwero United takes on CATDA in the final of the promotional play-off to the FUFA Big League, the former will miss their star player Ivan Nambafu Pepera.

Nambafu was ruled out of the contest after he transferred to CATDA and this would create a conflict of interest scene according to the FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule.

“The rules and regulations were set before kick-off. Teams would use the previous licenses from the 2019-20 season but players who transferred to clubs and they face, the player affected sits out to avoid a conflict of interest” Nalule stated.

In his place, Nambafu has been replaced by face paced center forward Justus Joseph “Mwenda” Nkabirwa.

Ivan Nambafu Pepera drives the ball away as Enock Kabugo keeps a keen eye (Credit: John Batanudde)

The winner between Luwero United and CATDA will book his berth in the FUFA Big League.

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali will be in charge of the this match. Ronald Katenya and Jane Mutonyi are the first assistant and second assistant referees respectively.

Alex Muhabi is the reserve referee while Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono is the fourth official.

Also Read: Luwero United Vs CATDA Preview

Team Line Ups:

Luweero United: Farouk Yawe Sebanja (G.K – 18, Goalkeeper – Captain), Yuda Taddeo Ddumba (22), Henry Bugingo (23), Rashid Kanoonya (3), Joshua Kigozi (8), Joel Kalumwa (19), David Toko (13), Bashamu Mugwa (9), Joseph Justus Nkabirwa (12), Enock Kabugo (10), Sadat Mukembo

Subs:

Amir Nalugoda (G.K-1), Kone Bright Kisapamungu (14), , Joel Kamoga (15), Zakalia Sentongo (16)

*Shirt number in brackets

Officials: Paul Calvin Mugerwa (Head Coach), Ramadhan Kato (Assistant coach), Edrisa Sserubiri (Fitness coach)

*Ivan Nambafu Pepera (5) – Tied to play for Luwero United since he transferred to CATDA.

CATDA: Ibrah Banaiya (G.K – 18), Dennis Ola (3 – Captain), Amed Ecotti Ndawuli (2), Brian Kasule (16), Mike Kintu (5), Alex Mawanda (10), Ivan Mayanja (12), Derrick Walugembe (8), Eric Ssebuguzi (20), Wiclifu Lusedha (11), Innocent Atiku (19)

Subs:

Arnold Mugenyi (13), Fahad Ssemwanga (15), Hafizi Khassim

Team Officials: Joseph Babigumira (Head Coach), Musa Ndugga (Assistant Coach)

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali will handle the final between Luwero United and CATDA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Alex Muhabi

Referees Assessor: Owek. Amin Bbosa