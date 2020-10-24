FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Final: Luwero United (Buganda) Vs CATDA (Kampala)

Saturday, 24 October 2020 (12 PM) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The first of the four finals at the FUFA Regional play-offs will take place this Saturday, 24 October 2020 between the Buganda champion Luwero United and the Kampala counterpart CATDA.

At stake is a slot in the second tier division, FUFA Big League ahead of three other finals yet to come.

These two clubs were involved in epic clashes on Thursday when Luwero United out-witted Buwambo United 4-2 on post match penalties after a barren draw in normal time in a match where goalkeeper Farouk Yawe saved three penalties (one in open play).

On the other hand, CATDA needed two late second half goals to out-smart Edgars 2-0 with Express bound player Ivan Mayanja scoring twice.

Rashid Kanoonya closed down by Raymond Walugembe (CreditL John Batanudde)

Team News:

Generally, there are no worrying injuries from these two clubs after the Thursday clashes.

CATDA received a boost when they learnt they had been permitted an extra three slots to fill up the void when three of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Luwero United:

Luwero United head coach Paul Calvin Mugerwa disclosed on the match eve that his players are ready for the challenge in thy midst.

Mugerwa hinted that they will give 100 percent in the match given that fact that a final is a winner takes it all.

“A final is a final, we shall give our best in the match because we know what is at stake” Mugerwa stated.

He is expected to retain team captain Farouk Yawe in goal ahead of Amir Nalugoda.

Every department will have its own leader with Joshua Kigozi commanding the backline, Ivan Nambafu Pepera and David Toko in central midfield as Bashamu Mugwa, Enock Kabugo, Sadat Mukembo and Joseph Nkabirwa leading the quest for goals.

Luwero United midfield dynamo David Toko will need to replicate the form he displayed against Buwambo when they tussle CATDA (Credit: John Batanudde)

CATIDA’s Innocent Atiku shields the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

CATDA:

The Kampala champions are missing the services of their head coach Richard Amatre who tested for COVID-19.

In Amatre’s absence, Joseph Babigumira insists that they will use the same players who defeated Edgars and assured their fans victory.

“We have a limited number of players but we are unfazed. We shall use the same players who beat Edgars 2-0. We assure our fans out there that victory is ours” Babigumira disclosed.

Ivan Mayanja flips the ball over Edgars goalkeeper Ashiraf Manshoor Lubega for the opening goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

Star players Ivan Mayanja, immensely experienced forward ric “Bucha” Ssebuguzi, left footed Wiclifu Lusedha, Innocent Atiku and Derrick Walugembe shall be called upon to inflict the damage, if need be to Luwero United.

The final will be officiated by FIFA Referees Mashood Ssali. Ssali will be deputized by Ronald Katenya and Jane Mutonyi as first and second assistants respectively.

Alex Muhabi is the fourth official as Owek. Amin Bbosa shall be the referees assessor.

For starters, last year’s final between Buganda and Kampala regions at StarTimes Stadium was won by the latter when Katwe United out-smarted Kajjansi United 3-2.

Luwero United players limber ahead of their clash against Buwambo United on Thursday at Njeru. Luwero won 4-2 in penalties (Credit: John Batanudde)

Teams’ composition:

Luweero United: Farouk Yawe (G.K), Yuda Taddeo Ddumba (22), Henry Bugingo (23), Rashid Kanoonya (3), Joshua Kigozi (8), Ivan Nambafu Pepera (5), Joel Kalumwa (19), David Toko (13), Bashamu Mugwa (9), Enock Kabugo (10), Sadat Mukembo, Amir Nalugoda (G.K-1), Kone B. Kisapamungu (14), Joseph Nkabirwa (12), Joel Kamoga (15), Zakalia Sentongo (16)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Team officials: Paul Calvin Mugerwa (Head Coach), Ramadhan Kato (Assistant coach), Edrisa Sserubiri (Fitness coach)

CATDA XI Vs Edgars (Credit: John Batanudde)

CATDA: Ibrah Banaiya (G.K – 18), Dennis Ola (3), Amed Ecotti Ndawuli (2), Brian Kasule (16), Mike Kintu (5), Alex Mawanda (10), Ivan Mayanja (12), Derrick Walugembe (8), Eric Ssebuguzi (20), Wiclifu Lusedha (11), Innocent Atiku (19), Arnold Mugenyi (13), Fahad Ssemwanga (15), Hafizi Khassim

Team official: Joseph Babigumira

Match Officials:

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Alex Muhabi

Referees Assessor: Owek. Amin Bbosa

The Match Day Programme:

7:00 HRS: Security Checks Completed

8:00 HRS: Start Lists to be pocked from the teams by fourth official

10:30 HRS: Latest Arrivals of team and referees

10:40 HRS: Colours, Equipment, Jewelry, Names, Accreditations and Numbers to be checked by the fourth official, according to the instructions

11:00 HRS: Start of warm ups

11:10 HRS: Warming up depending on field condition

11:40 HRS: End of warm ups

11:42 HRS: 3 Minute warming for players

11:48 HRS: Substitutes and team officials leave the dressing rooms

11:49 HRS: Teams arrive at the final re-grouping position. Last check of the players’ equipment by the Fourth official

11:51 HRS: Check on players’ equipment (In the Tunnel)

11:55 HRS: Team Photos, Moment of Silence, Coin Toss

12:00 HRS: Kick Off