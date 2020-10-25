FUFA Regional Play-offs (North East):

Sunday, 25th October 2020 – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Sansiro (Pallisa) Vs Team Church (Katakwi) – (2 pm) *Behind closed doors

Pallisa based Sansiro takes on Team Church from Katakwi in the second game of the FUFA regional play-offs on Sunday, 25 October 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

These two North Eastern clubs will be competing for a slot in the final to face the winner between Gaddafi and Admin who play during the first game.

Team Church:

Under the administration of the Church of Uganda, Team Church is coached by Moses Okodo with Simon Onyait as head of technical and Julius Arega (Club chairperson).

Against Sansiro, Team Church will assemble first choice goalkeeper Enos Okure, lead top scorer Pampus Okello (9 goals), captain Julius Ocen, Gabriel Okiror, Richard Otim and Noah Okuda among others.

Sansiro Team:

This Pallisa based club is coached by former Uganda Cranes, U-20 and U-23 coach Charles Namakoola.

Nick-named Kalalilai, Namakoola previously handled Military Police, Mbale Heroes, Iganga Town Council and Kinyara Sugar.

He is expected to name goalkeeper Jamadaj Otuge, defenders Sam Mai, Joseph Gabula, Felix Joel Ojilon and righ back Pius Emadinga.

Emadinga is the team captain who part-times as a Mathematics and Economics teacher at Nyero Ark Secondary School.

Other players for Sansiro include forwards; Joseph Ronald Orei, James Oba, Leonard Olinga and Jerom Otuke, Kanon Nanjhola (right winger), Lazaro Ochan (left winger), defensive midfielder Noel Okiror as well as attacking midfielder Ghislain Otuke Kagwa.

Match Officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth official: Ronald Madanda

Commissioner: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Full Schedule:

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United 0 (4) – 0 (2) Luweero United

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars 0-2 Catda

24th October 2020 – Final: Luweero United 1-0 Catda

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens