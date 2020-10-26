FUFA Regional Play-offs:

Final – Tuesday, 27th October 2020: Gaddafi (Eastern) Vs Sansiro (North East)

*FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 PM)

Either Jinja’s Gaddafi or Pallisa based Sansiro will be promoted to the StarTimes FUFA Big League on Tuesday, 27th October 2020.

The two clubs lock-horns in the long awaited final between the Eastern and North East regions.

For starters, Gaddafi Football Club humiliated Admin 4-0 on Sunday during the all Eastern region affair.

Gaddafi’s goals came from Thomas Ochungo, Ronald Obele, Mark Bamukyaaye and an Edimond Robert own strike.

Mark Bamukyaaye in action for Gaddafi against Admin at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Patrick Etoke action against Sansiro (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the second match, Sansiro edged Katakwi’s Team Church 4-2 in post match penalties after a goal-less draw.

Ghislain Kagwa Otukei, Noel Okiror, Sam Mai and second half substitute Leonard Olnga scored for Sansiro in the tense post-match shoot out.

Team Church’s two goals in the shoot-out were scored by skipper Julius Ocen and Salim Akabwai.

James Oba missed for Sansiro while Emmanuel Orisa and substitute Alfred Ekwangu were foiled by goalkeeper Jamada Ojuge.

Gaddafi head coach Michael Ssebagala is optimistic that he will make the FUFA Big League grade.

“We need to work hard to fulfil the dream of qualifying for the FUFA Big League. With teamwork, we shall make it” Ssebagala noted.

Gaddafi Football Club head coach Michael Ssebagala (middle)

His counterpart, Charles Namakoola believes that his players have at least tested the Njeru turf conditions.

“Many of my players had not played on the astro turf surface. We have trained there and held a match. I expect the best” Namakoola stated.

Kick off for the two clubs is 12 PM.

Gaddafi players during a warm up session prior to their match against Admin at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Squads:

Gaddafi: Paul Mujampani (Goalkeeper – 29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Bakari Magumba (4), William Otongo (13), Thomas Ochungo (20), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamunkyaye (8), Ngobi Pascal (31), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5), Julius Sseguya (Goalkeeper – 1), Ivan Wako (6), Sharif Ziraba (11), Asuman Bajampola (2), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7)

Head Coach: Michael Ssebagala

Assistant Coach: Salim Lubowa

Sansiro XI Vs Team Church (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sansiro: Jamada Ojue (GK – 1), Joel Felix Osilon (15), Sam Mai (2), Pius Emadinga (12), Joseph Gabula (21), Noel Okiror (8), Kanon Nanghola (7), Ghislain Kagwa Otukei (4), Jerome Otukei (3), Joseph Ronald Orei (9), James Oba (14), Leonard Olnga (11), Lazaro Ochan (6)

Head Coach: Charles Namakoola

Full Schedule:

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United 0 (4) – 0 (2) Luweero United

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars 0-2 Catda

24th October 2020 – Final: Luweero United 1-0 Catda

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gaddafi 4-0 Admin

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro 0 (4) – 0 (2) Team Church

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gaddafi Vs Sansiro – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Asubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens