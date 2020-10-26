RS Berkane (Morocco) 1-1 Pyramids (Egypt)

RS Berkane became the fifth side from Morocco to win the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Egypt’s Pyramids 1-0 in the finals on Sunday in Rabat.

Mohssine Iajour scored the lone goal that sunk the Egyptian side at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in the 15th minute and held on to join Raja Casablanca, FAR Rabat, FUS Rabat and Maghreb Fes as Moroccan sides to win the competition.

Pyramids came into the game as favourites having won all their away games in the competition but RS Berkane, losers in the finals last season to Egypt’s Zamalek had a better day.

Meanwhile, RS Berkane finished with a man less after El Helali was sent off for a bad tackle on Gaber.