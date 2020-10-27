Head coach of Gaddafi Football Club Michael Ssebagala has heaped special praise to his charges for the job well executed as they booked a FUFA Big League berth.

Gaddafi, a club based in Jinja overcame Pallisa’s Sansiro 3-0 with retiring striker Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, Mark Bamukyaaye and super substitute Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano scoring the goals.

Asiku scored the first goal after 8 minutes, heading home past goalkeeper Jamada Ojuge off a Bamukyaaye ball.

Bamukyaaye scored the second goal with a kick from the penalty mark before Nsumbiano wrapped up the scoring business for the Jinja based club.

Gaddafi players in celebrations after the final whistle at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ssebagala has since saluted the efforts of the players for the collective display since the regional times.

“We worked hard and collectively as a team. I salute the players, management, fellow officials and ” Ssebagala, a CAF “C” Licensed coach stated.

Gaddafi had earlier eliminated Tororo based Admin 4-0 in the contest of two Eastern Uganda clubs as Sansiro needed a 4-2 post-match penalty victory over Team Church (normal time ended goal-less).

Ssebagala’s future at the club remains another big subject of discussion with a number of coaches reportedly eyeing the job.

Meanwhile, striker Asiku officially bid farewell to the beautiful game after more than a decade of active service.

Patrick Asiku bid farewell to active football (Credit: John Batanudde)

Gaddafi joins the FUFA Big League (second division) alongside Buganda region’s Luwero United who made the grade after their 1-0 win against CATDA.

Gaddafi Winning Team: Paul Mujampwani (G.K – 29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Thomas Ochungo (20), Bakari Magumda (4), William Otong (13), Pascal Ngobi (31), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamukyaaye (8), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5), Julius Seguya (1), Ivan Waako (6), Naziru Serwada (17), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7), Asuman Bajampola (2)

Head coach: Michael Ssebagala