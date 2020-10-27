Midfielder Tonny Mawejje has earned a call to the Uganda Cranes for the first time in three years.

Mawejje last featured for the team in 2017 against Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but he is one of the surprise inclusions for coach Johnathan Mckinstry who named the local-based legion (22 players) for the forthcoming double-header against South Sudan.

The midfielder who recently joined Police FC was one of the mainstays on the national team for the last decade and helped Uganda return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years.

Besides Mawejje, defenders Murushid Juuko and Dennis Iguma both back in the country and recently signed with Express FC and KCCA FC respectively are also part of the team summoned.

Juuko was club less last season after parting ways with Moroccan Giants Wydad Casablanca while Iguma has been on the sidelines after sustaining an injury that saw him sit out for more than a year.

According to Mckinstry, the local-based players summoned will try to push for slots ahead of the games against South Sudan due next month.

He had initially summoned a provisional squad of 20 foreign based players.

“As previously announced in addition to the squad of 20 foreign-based players for the upcoming doubleheader against South Sudan in the A, we would be looking to adding 5 or 6 Uganda Premier League players to the mix so that they can compete for places in the squad.”

The coach also indicated that the local-based players will have their training start on 2nd November.

“In order to give the local-based players the best support, we will be running an advance camp between 2nd and 8th November. In addition to that, we shall be able to have some early arrivals of foreign-based players whose leagues to join this camp in Kampala. The camp will also help the local-based players to push their levels higher and hopefully get some minutes on the field against South Sudan.”

Uganda is joint top of Group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with four points, same as Burkina Faso while Malawi and South Sudan have three and zero points respectively.

The local based Squad

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (Sc Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel ( (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Kairm (Vipers SC), Owori David ( Sc Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers Sc), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).