When Gaddafi Football Club takes to the field against Pallisa based Sansiro on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, vastly experienced striker Patrick Asiku shall be officially bidding farewell to the beautiful game.

Christened as Crespo, Asiku who is 35 years old is expected to lead the quest for goals as Jinja based army side seeks promotion to the FUFA Big League.

The former Uganda Cranes forward who featured at the 2014 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in South Africa announced that he would be officially quitting active playing for a venture in private business and before undertaking coaching badges.

“I have served football gracefully and it has paid me back. It is time to call it quits and serve in another capacity than as a player” Asiku, who commands respect from the junior peers disclosed.

Asiku’s final match is of great significance to him as a person and Gaddafi as a team because the club is seeking for qualification to the second division league against all the odds.

“It would be great when I sign out with victory and Gaddafi makes it to the second division. This will be my ultimate joy” he adds.

Born in Jinja’s famous footballing hub of Walukuba, Asiku is an off spring of George Andima and Night Dudehdo.

Ronald Obele (left) and striker Patrick Asiku celebrate one of Gaddafi’s 4 goals against Admin on Saturday at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Career:

He kicked off his football career at Walukuba based Wamma Football Club during the fourth division league way back in 2007.

Asiku was then swapped up by Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) in the subsequent season before he elevated to the Uganda Premier League status to Kakira (on loan) during the 2008-09 season.

After Kakira’s relegation that season, he was signed by BUL where he featured for four seasons between 2009 to 2014.

In 2015-16 Asiku crossed over to the capital city after signing for Soana where he spent a season.

He returned to the parent club, BUL at the start of the 2017 season before venturing in the murky semi-professional waters with Kenya’s Nairobi Stima (2018-19).

Asiku returned home and was signed by army run side Gaddafi mid-way the 2019-20 season, scoring as many as 5 goals before the Coronavirus pandemic struck.

By and large, Asiku remains the all time top scorer for BUL FC with 37 goals and a handful of odd assists.

Striker Patrick ‘Crespo’ Asiku (middle) during his days at Soana Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

National team:

Asiku made his national team debut during Uganda Cranes’ 3-0 international friendly match against Mauritania at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The game was a precursor for Uganda’s preparation to the 2014 CHAN championship in South Africa where he made the final 23 man squad.

“Playing for the Uganda Cranes will remain my biggest achievement as a footballer. This was a dream I had over the years since I was a young man. I am humbled and bow out a proud man” Asiku notes.

His other key moments was leading BUL to the semi-final of Stanbic Uganda Cup in 2013 before losing out to Sports Club Villa 3-2 on aggregate.

The first leg at Kakindu Stadium witnessed a one all draw whilst the return leg was won by the Jogoos 2-1 with Asiku scoring BUL’s two goals.

He is happily married to Maureen Kwioewiny and the duo have three children; Tiarra Pamungo (9), Leni Trindad (7) and the 4 year old Tiko Samarra.

At the moment, he is looking forward engaging in private business in Kampala before undertaking the coaching badges at the earliest time possible with a dream of paying back to the beautiful game by grooming new talents.

Patrick Crespo Asiku’s life at glance:

Parents: George Andima and Night Dudehdo

Place of birth: Walukuba, Jinja

Age: 35

Position of play: Center forward

Clubs played for: Wamma (2007), Jinja Municipal Council (2008), Kakira (2009 – On Loan), BUL (2009-2014), Soana (2015-2016), BUL (2017-2018), Nairobi Stima (2019-2020), Gaddafi (January 2020 – Todate)

Uganda Cranes Debut: Against Mauritania at Namboole in 2014 (International friendly match)

*Was part of the Uganda Cranes team at the 2014 CHAN finals in South Africa

Career Highlights: Playing for Uganda Cranes, All time BUL’s top scorer with 37 goals

Dream: To engage in football coaching