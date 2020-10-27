With the 2020/21 season less than a month away, Uganda’s record league champions SC Villa have partnered with Ultimate Fitness Kampala as the club’s fitness partners.

The deal worth Ugx 430 million was signed on Tuesday October 27 at the UFK headquarters on Plot 03, Bata Close, Fifth Street, Industrial Area next to Bata and Design Hub, Kampala.

The UFK Chief Operations Officer Justus Kojak Koojo was delighted with the development and revealed that signing with such a historic club is absolutely fantastic.

“I am delighted to announce this long-term partnership with SC Villa which comes at a particularly exciting moment for Ultimate Fitness Kampala as the best fitness hub in Uganda,” said Koojo.

An image from the Ultimate Fitness Kampala Gym Credit: SC VILLA MEDIA

“SC Villa are the leaders in their field, renowned for their long and proud history plus a strong sense of community. This is a three-year partnership that will be worth 430 million.”

Club CEO Shawn Mubiru said the Jogoos share with their new partners similar ambitions and values.

“We are very happy to welcome such a trendy and ambitious brand to our football family as our newest partner and our fitness partner,” Mubiru said.

“As Uganda Premier League’s record champions, we share with UFK several ambitions and values which provide the foundation for a special long-term relationship.

“Together we will work towards bringing to life really special experiences for our players, members and fans.”

Edward Kaziba who guided SC Villa to third place last season on the table standings before the league was abruptly ended due to Coronavirus was relieved that the team can now conduct gym training with experts.

“I am happy that our team can now conduct professional training in a well-structured gym with experts. This is an important piece of the puzzle for us.”

The announcement of a partnership comes a few days to the official launch of the club’s membership trust slated for October 30 at a venue yet to be named.