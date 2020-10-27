2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group B)

12th November 2020: Uganda Vs South Sudan – St Mary’s Kitende (4 pm)

16th November 2020: South Sudan Vs Uganda – Nairobi (7 pm)

Striker Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu is part of Johnathan McKinstry’s squad in preparation for the two legged double header against South Sudan in November 2020.

Mubiru currently plays his professional football at English Championship side Wycombe Wanderers and recently featured in the club’s 2-1 loss on the road at Norwich City.

The 6 feet plus burly forward has since appreciated the summon as he looks forward earning his maiden international cap.

It is an honor to be called up and I am looking forward to representing my country in the up and coming fixtures

Striker Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru jumps high to head the ball (Credit: Wycombe Wanderers)

Mubiru is among the several forwards summoned on the team with the others including the Egyptian based duo of Paul Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha) and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), David Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan) as well as Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia).

The burly center forward will directly compete for the number 9 slot against Bbakka, Lubega and Bayo as Uganda Cranes take on South Africa at St Mary’s Kitende in the opening leg on 12th November 2020 before the return leg away to Nairobi, four days later.

Mubiru was born in Harrow in the United Kingdom at Northwick park hospital before studying at Barham primary school and Newman Catholic College.

Uche Mubiru in action against Norwich City (Credit: Wycombe Wanderers)

He has since played at Reading Academy, Watford, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Blackpool, Cambridge United, Heart of Midlothian and joined Wycombe Wanderers in August 2020.

Wycombe Wanderers and Mubiru return to action with a home date against Watford this Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Adams Park.

Uganda Cranes team summoned for South Sudan contest:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru (Wycombe, England), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), , Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)