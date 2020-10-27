FUFA Regional League Play-offs (Finals) – Tuesday, 27th October 2020

Gaddafi (Eastern Region) Vs Sansiro (North East Region)

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 pm)

In their contest against Sansiro, the Gaddafi head coach Michael Ssebagala has named an unchanged starting line-up from the team that beat Admin 4-0 on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Paul Mujampwani is maintained in between the goal posts.

Dread-locked utility player Ibrahim Massa is at right back as Thomas Ochungo commands the left back role.

Team captain Bakari Magumda and William Otong will play the central defensive role.

Pascal Ngobi, Umaru Kyeyune and Mark Bamukyaaye are in central midfielder.

The three man attack force has Ronald Obele, Sharif Ssengendo and the retiring center forward Patrick “Crespo” Asiku.

Sansiro XI Vs Team Church (Credit: John Batanudde)

Former Uganda Cranes head coach Charles Namakoola, who is head coach at Sansiro has made one amendment that beat Team Church 4-2 in post-match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

Charles Namakoola, Sansiro head coach (Credit: John Batanudde)

Leonard Olinga replaces lanky forward Joseph Ronald Orei at the front line.

The other 10 players are maintained in their respective positions.

Goalkeeper Jamada Ojuge who saved two penalties against Team Church.

Others are; Joel Felix Osilon, Sam Mai, captain Pius Emadinga, Joseph Gabula, Joel Okiror, Kanon Nanghola, Ghislain Kagwa Otukei, Jerome Otukei and James Oba.

The winner will the FUFA Big League (second division) to join Buganda region’s Luwero United who made the grade after their 1-0 win against CATDA.

Gaddafi players celebrate one of their four goals on the day against Admin (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Paul Mujampwani (G.K – 29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Thomas Ochungo (20), Bakari Magumda (4), William Otong (13), Pascal Ngobi (31), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamukyaaye (8), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5)

Subs: Julius Seguya (1), Ivan Waako (6), Naziru Serwada (17), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7), Asuman Bajampola (2)

Head coach: Michael Ssebagala

Sansiro XI: Jamada Ojuge (GK – 1), Joel Felix Osilon (15), Sam Mai (2), Pius Emadinga (12), Joseph Gabula (21), Joel Okiror (8), Kanon Nanghola (7), Ghislain Kagwa Otukei (4), Jerome Otukei (3), Leonard Olinga (11), James Oba (14)

Subs: Lazaro Ochan (6), Joseph Ronald Orei (9)

Head coach: Charles Namakoola

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Match Officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Commissioner: Mark Ssonko