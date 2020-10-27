FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Final: Gadaffi Vs Sansiro (Tuesday, 27 October)

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (12 pm)

Gaddafi Football Club head coach Michael Ssebagala has warned his charges against gross complacency as they take on Pallisa based Sansiro at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

This will be the second final between two regional representatives with Gaddafi representing the Eastern region and Sansiro for the North East.

We are aware that Gaddafi has an edge over the opponents but in football, we respect and not underrate them. Football is determined on the field of play over 90 minutes. We are focused to go out and finish the job before us. The morale in the camp is high and the players are roaring to go. Michael Ssebagala, Gaddafi FC Head Coach

Michael Ssebagala, Gaddafi FC head coach (Credit: John Batanudde)

Gaddafi conducted their final training on Monday morning after the earlier rains before Sansiro took to the Njeru astro turf late in the evening under the guidance of former Uganda Cranes head coach Charles Namakoola.

Ssebagala is expected to maintain more or less the same side that eliminated Tororo based Admin 4-0 on Sunday.

“We have knocks and injuries. All the players are 100 percent fit and ready to fit their hearts out” Ssebagala, a CAF C license holder adds.

Gaddafi Football Club head coach Michael Ssebagala (middle) on the technical bench with his assistant and one of the players, Ronald Bithum (Credit: John Batanudde)

Goalkeeper Paul Mujampani is expected to start ahead of Julius Sseguya once again.

Dreadlocked utility player Ibrahim Massa and Thomas Ochungo will be deployed on the right and left full back flanks respectively.

Unless otherwise, Bakari Magumba, the team captain will partner William Otongo in central defence with a compact midfield that has left footed Mark Bamukyaaye and Umaru Kyeyune, Pascal Ngobi.

The three man attack force of Ronald Obele, Sharif Ssengendo and age-less striker Patrick “Crespo” Asiku will lead the line.

Asiku will be playing in his final official game in life before he undertakes his coaching badges.

Either Gaddafi or Sansiro will make it to the FUFA Big League with a positive result to join Buganda region’s Luwero United.

Sansiro ejected Team Church from Katakwi 4-2 on post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Some of the Gaddafi players in warm up at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Gaddafi Team Squad: Paul Mujampani (29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Bakari Magumba (4), William Otongo (13), Thomas Ochungo (20), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamunkyaye (8), Ngobi Pascal (31), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5), Julius Sseguya (1), Ivan Wako (6), Sharif Ziraba (11), Asuman Bajampola (2), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7)

Head Coach: Michael Ssebagala