Luís Filipe de Jesus Vieira Duarte Gonçalves, the head coach of Mozambique Mamba named 23 players to camp in preparations for next month’s home and away 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers group F against the Cameroon Indomitable Lions.

Jesus, a Portuguese national named three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six forwards.

French-based defender Mandava Reinildo of LOSC Lille is amongst the top players in the squad just like Portuguese based trio Bonera, Zainedine and Amancio all of CS Maritimo as well as Luis Miquissone (Simba SC, Tanzania).

Luis Miquissone

Mozambique will face Cameroon during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon qualifying double-header against Cameroon guided his compatriot António Conceição Da Silva Oliveira.

So far, both nations are unbeaten in the qualifiers, with four points apiece from two games.

The first game in Douala is going to be the fifth game between these nations.

In the previous four matches, Mozambique has won one and Cameroon won the rest including a 6-1 spanking in April 1999 during a home AFCON qualifiers game.

Rwanda and Cape Verde are the other two countries in group F.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Júlio Frank (Ferroviário Maputo), José Guirrugo (UD Songo), Victor Guambe (Costa do Sol)

Defenders: Reinildo Mandava (Lille FC, France), Zainadine Júnior (Maritimo, Portugal), Bonera (CS Maritimo, Portugal), Sidique Sataca (UD Songo), Edmilson Dove (Cape Town City, South Africa), Chico (TS Sporting FC, South Africa), Simao (Vegalta Sendal), Bheu (UD Songo, Mozambique)

Midfielders: Geny Catamo (Sporting CP, Portugal), Manuel Kambala (Baroka, South Africa), Nene (Costa do Sol, Mozambique), Telinho (UD Songo, Mozambique), Kito (Ferroviaro Maputo, Mozambique), Domingues (Unattached)

Forwards: Stanley Ratifo (CfR Pforzheim, Germany), Luis Miquissone (Simba SC, Tanzania), Reginaldo Fait (FC Kaysar, Kazakhstan), Amâncio Canhemba (Vitória de Setúbal, Portugal), Witiness Quembo (Nacional, Portugal), Clésio Bauque (FC Gabala, Azerbaijan)