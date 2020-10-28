FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Kitara: 28thOctober: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am

Western: 28th October: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm

29th October: Rest Day

30th October: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm)

The third slot for the FUFA Big League is up for grabs as the Kitara and Western regional play-offs kick off on Wednesday, 28th October 2020.

The earlier morning contest kicks off at 10 am when Asingye from Kasese faces Booma from Hoima at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

“We are focused and composed ahead of the match in our midst” Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Booma disclosed after the light last training drills at Njeru.

Goalkeeper Moses Musisi is expected to start ahead of Anthony Omara.

Other key players include forward Aldrine Kambale, John Mubiru, Dassy, Musiimenta, Douglas Lule Kiiza, Balamu Sabiiti among others.

Terrazo and Tiles players in training at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Players of Terrazo and Tiles training at the FUFA Technical Centeer, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Asingya will dwell upon players as Lazaro Bwambale, Adam Mbusa, Rodgers Musooka, Hashim Kule, Arnold Kajungu amd Gerald Mwesige among others.

This match will be handled by William Oloya. Lydia Nantabo Wanyama and Isa Masembe are first and second assistants respectively while Alex Muhabi will be the fourth official.

Terrazo and Tiles from Mbarara will square up against Kigezi during the second at 2 pm in a contest that will be officiated by Mashood Ssali.

Dick Okello shall be the first assistant referee and Jane Mutonyi the second assistant. Ali Sabilla Chelengat is the fourth official.

Thursday, 29th October 2020 shall be a rest day ahead of Friday’s finale to determine the third club that has made it to the StarTimes FUFA Big League.

Already, Luwero United (Buganda) and Gaddafi (Eastern) are through to the StarTimes FUFA Big League.

Full Schedule of FUFA Regional play offs:

21st October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United 0 (2) – 0 (4) Luweero United

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars 0-2 Catda

23rd October 2020 – Rest Day

24th October 2020 – Final: Luweero United 1-0 Catda

24th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi 4-0 Admin

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro 0 (4) – 0 (2) Team Church

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi 3-0 Sansiro

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens