FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Asingya 1-3 Booma

Masindi based Booma has progressed to the final of the FUFA Regional Play-offs of the Kitara and Western regions with a convincing 3-1 win over Kasese’s Asingya at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday morning.

Sharp forward Aldrine Kambale (brace) and Clinton Asiimwe netted the goals for Booma in a game of two different halves played under sunny conditions.

Shamo Muhammed got the consolation for Asingya in the closing stages of the match to create a tense ending.

The game started on a slow note as both sides were cautious in approach.

The first threat was caused by Booma when striker Kambale headed out off lfet back John Mubiru’s delivery after 6 minutes.

A few moments later Asingya skipper Amuza Kambale narrowly missed target from 20 yards as his low drive sailed across of goal.

It was Asingya again on 10 minutes when left back Vicent Kule curled over a free kick from 25 yards.

Booma players celebrate their opening goal against Asingya at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday morning (Credit: John Batanudde)

Asingya central defender Gerald Mwesige swiftly recovered from an earlier knock and soldiered on after 15 minutes.

Booma missed a clear cut scoring opportunity when winger Clinton Asiimwe, with tinted hair headed over Dassy Musiimenta’s teasing corner kick delivery in the 17th minute.

It necessitated the urgency of the medical team to provide first to defender Hashim Kule after a collision with Booma defender Clinton Asiimwe in the 23rd minute.

As Kule was being treated, Patrick Ongeyowon crossed for a totally unmarked Kambale who headed past goalkeeper Asonasio Bwambale for Booma’s lead.

Ongeyowon was denied by goalkeeper Bwambale off a distant free-kick in the 26th minute.

Meanwhile, Kule recovered and returned to the field of play after 3 minutes of treatment.

Kambale doubled the lead on 33 minutes with an explicit finish off a defence splitter from Douglas Lule Kizza.

Patrick Ongeyowon jealously keeps the ball possession (Credit: John Batanudde)

Diminutive skilled Asingya right winger Arnold Kajungu, a talented left footer had a free-kick from 30 yards miss the target in the 36th minute.

Four minutes later, it was Booma again on the offensive when Ongeyowon crossed for Assimwe who headed over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

FIFA Referee William Oloya dashed out two yellow cards in quick succession; the first to Booma’s left back John Mubiru and the second to Asingya defender Mwesige for time wasting and a late foul respectively as the opening stanza ended 2-0 in favour of Booma.

Upon re-start of the second half, Asingya called for the first change of the game; Adam Mbusa was rested for Rogers Masereka.

On 51 minutes, Asingya captain Amuza Kambale had a free-kick well delivery well defended by defender Fred Gift.

Ongeyowon laid for Kambale but the Asingya defence was fully alert to tame the pending danger.

A minute of silence was observed before kick off in honour of those who died from COVID-19 (Credit: John Batanudde)

The hour mark witnessed a double change for Booma when tactician Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza introduced Christopher Isingoma and Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge for Dassy Musiimenta and John Mubiru respectively.

Asingya pulled a goal back through striker Shamo Muhammed who finished from close range off Kajungu’s cut back from the right with 21 minutes left on the clock.

The third change for Booma came on 73 minutes as lanky Walter Omona replaced forward Ongeyowon.

Shamo got cautioned for a deliberate stab onto defender Latif Biira in the 81st minute.

Asiimwe scored the final goal following a wall pass with substitute Isingoma.

Booma will face the winner between Mbarara’s Terrazo & Tiles and Kigezi from Kabale on Friday, 30th October 2020.

Two clubs; Luwero United (Buganda) and Gaddafi (Eastern) are through to the StarTimes FUFA Big League.

Asingya Vs Booma (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Asingya XI: Asonasio Bwambale (G.K – 1), Muhammed Shamo (77), Adam Mbusa (23), Hashim Kule (2), Vincent Kule M (12), Arnold Kajungu (11), Ramzan Masereka (6), Joackim Mbale (4), Gerald Mwesige (3), Amuza Kambale (21), Lazaro Bwambale (14)

Subs: Precious Atuhaire (11), Jofred Thembo (6), Rogers Masereka

Head Coach: Richard Bwambale

Booma XI vs Asingya (Credit: John Batanudde)

Booma XI: Moses Musisi (12), Sabiiti Balamu (20), John Mubiru (3), Latif Biira (49), Fred Gift (27), Swadick Collensis (14), Douglas Lule Kizza (17), Dassy Musiimenta (10), Aldrine Kambale (90), Patrick Ongeyowon (7), Clinton Asiimwe (9)

Subs: Anthony Omara (1), Maxwell Murungi (4), Christopher Isingoma (80), Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge (30), Walter Omona (8), Roger Kyomuhendo (9)