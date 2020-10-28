FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020 (Semi-finals):

Asingya 1-3 Booma

Terrazo & Tiles 2 (4) – 2 (3) Kigezi

Finals (Friday, 30th October 2020): Booma Vs Terrazo &Tiles- 12 pm

Booma Football Club head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza believes that the upcoming final against Terrazo and Tiles on Friday, 30th October 2020 will be well contested as they vie for the FUFA Big League slot.

Ssekabuuza, a CAF “B” licenced tactician has the hope that will do their homework well prior to the duel at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

“We have done the basics right, win our game against Asingya then watch the opponents play. We shall do the homework right” Ssekabuuza stated.

Booma who hail from Masindi, recorded a convincing 3-1 win over Kasese’s Asingya during the Wednesday morning tie.

Striker Aldrine Kambale scored twice and Clinton Asiimwe got the other goal whilst Shamo Muhammed scored the consolation for Asingya.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Booma Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ssekabuuza believes that the match will be well contested and the better team with prior planning and tactics will carry the day.

“It will be crunch match that will see the better prepared team take the day. Personally, I hope, we shall make it to the FUFA Big League” he added.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza talks to the Booma players after training at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday evening (Credit: John Batanudde)

Booma will face the winner between Mbarara’s Terrazo and Tiles in a match that kicks off at noon.

Terrazo and Tiles smiled past a 10 man Kigezi side 4-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 2 all.

Twice Terrazo and Tiles led the game but Kigezi rallied to push the game into post-match penalties.

Left footed forward Charles Bbale scored a brace (including a penalty) for Terrazo and Tiles.

Kigezi got their goals through Derrick Mudali and Alex Mandela before falling short in the shoot out 4-3.

After Friday, the winner between Booma and Terrazo & Tiles will join the two other promoted clubs Luwero United (Buganda) and Gaddafi (Eastern) to the StarTimes FUFA Big League.