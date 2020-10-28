2020 FUFA Regional Play-offs:

Gaddafi (Eastern Region) 3-0 Sansiro (North East Region)

After bowing out 3-0 to Gaddafi during the final on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Center – Njeru, head coach of Sansiro Football Club Charles Namakoola has singled out the positives from the match and entire play-offs in general.

The veteran tactician praised the fighting spirit and character of his team despite the 3-0 loss to the pre-match favourites Gaddafi.

We showed our fighting spirit. The mentality and body language of the players showed resilience. I am happy for the challenge despite the loss and we shall continue to improve. Charles Namakoola, head coach Sansiro Football Club

Sansiro head coach Charles Namakoola (Credit: John Batanudde)

Retiring strike Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, midfielder Mark Bamukyaaye (penalty) and second half substitute Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano found the goals for the army funded club.

Gaddafi joined Buganda region club, Luwero United to the second tier league.

There were scary moments for Gaddafi as Sansiro created a couple of chances through Leonard Olinga, Ghislain Kagwa Otukei, James Oba and skipper Pius Emadinga.

Christened as Kalaailai, Namakoola, a former Uganda Cranes head coach believes the learning curve for his team continues.

Charles Namakoola, head coach of Sansiro Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

“This was a perfect learning platform for my team and the players in general. There is a lot that has been learnt at these play forms. The players also got the experience of playing on artificial surface” Namakoola added.

He bemoans the Coronavirus pandemic that denied his team good preparations for the play-offs as well as ruling out three of his key players.

Action between Gaddafi and Sansiro at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We could not train well as a team because of COVID-19. Also, during the testing, three of our star players tested positive for COVID-19 and we did not travel with them. That is why I moved with only 13 players to Njeru” Namakoola bemoans.

Sansiro had eliminated Katakwi’s Team Church 4-2 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less in the first match.

Goalkeeper Jamada Ojuge saved two penalties in the shoot-out to inspire his team to victory.

On the other hand, Gaddafi humbled Tororo based Admin 4-0 in the one sided encounter with the goals coming from Thomas Ochungo, Ronald Obele, Mark Bamukyaaye and an Edimond Robert own goal .

The play-offs for the regions continue on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with Kitara and Western finals.

Booma plays Asingye at 10 am before Terrazo and Tiles will entertain Kigezi at 2 pm.

Sansiro XI vs Gaddafi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sansiro XI Vs Gaddafi: Jamada Ojuge (GK – 1), Joel Felix Osilon (15), Sam Mai (2), Pius Emadinga (12), Joseph Gabula (21), Joel Okiror (8), Kanon Nanghola (7), Ghislain Kagwa Otukei (4), Jerome Otukei (3), Leonard Olinga (11), James Oba (14)

Subs: Lazaro Ochan (6), Joseph Ronald Orei (9)

Head coach: Charles Namakoola