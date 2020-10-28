FUFA Regional League:

Terrazo & Tiles 2 (4)-2 (3) Kigezi

Terrazo and Tiles from Mbarara City has progressed to the finals of the FUFA Regional play-offs after eliminating a 10 man Kigezi outfit 4-3 in post match penalties at the FUFA Technial Center, Njeru on Wednesday evening.

The Mbarara based side twice took the lead through striker lethal striker Charles Bbale.

The first of Bbale’s goals came in the 22nd minute connecting with a first time shot off veteran Emmanuel Balyejusa’s chipped free-kick with the second a successful kick from the penalty mark.

Derrick Mudali had brought the game level in the 38th minute before Alex Mandela’s equalizer with 13 minutes to the end of the game.

Terrazo and Tiles’s Aaron Otim (left) and Kigezi’s Boaz Arineitwe fight for the ball possession (Credit: John Batanudde)

Normal time of the four goal thriller was all square before the shoot-out was called to decide the winner.

Bbale, captain Patrick Waliggo, experienced forward Emmanuel Balyejusa and Ambrose Arinda scored for Terrazo and Tiles.

Three second half substitutes Joel Herbert Atuheire, Sunny Kaija, Benson Musinguzi replied for Kigezi.

John Ssempijja and Derrick Mudali missed for Kigezi as Abraham Atuhaire missed for Terrazo and Tiles.

Derrick Mudali (right)of Kigezi vies for ball possession with a Terrazo and Tiles opponent (Credit: John Batanudde)

Moments after kick off, Terrazo and Tiles’ striker Bbale struck over from 40 yards but the effort flew over Isaac Mulindwa’s goal posts.

Kigezi quickly reacted with a similar attempt from Alex Mandela on five minutes.

Five minutes later, it was Kigezi again with a goal attempt coming off John Ssempijja’s well curled free-kick that was easily pocketed by goalkeeper Peter Otine.

Terrazo and Tiles’ dread-locked midfielder Kemis Rwothomio had an header kiss the cross bar off Aaron Otim’s delivery after 18 minutes in what was a jolt moment for Kigezi.

The break-through moment of the game arrived in the 22nd minute. Forward Bbale shot on the first time off veteran Balyejusa’s perfectly chipped free-kick.

Action between Terrazo and Tiles and Kigezi at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

On the half hour mark, Kigezi captain Musa Ssajjabi had a teasing cross from the right but nobody from Kigezi was positioned to meet the ball at the back post.

In the 35th minute FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali Red card to Kigezi’s Peter Magimbi for a deliberate stab onto striker Bbale to greater numerical advantage to Terrazo and Tiles.

There was also a booking to Terrazo and Tiles’ Ambrose Arinda before striker Mudali brought the game level for Kigezi as the opening half ended one goal apiece.

Upon restart of the final stanza, Kigezi rested striker Baker Twesigye for Sunny Kaija.

Derrick Mudali jumps high to celebrate the equalizer for Terrazo and Tiles (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ten minutes into the second half, Terrazo and Tiles regained their advantage when Bbale struck a penalty following a foul on himself by defender Francis Mabbikke.

Xavier Masereka missed the opportunity to make it three for Terrazo and Tiles in the 63rd minute when he mis controlled a long diagonal ball from Boaz Arieneitwe.

Almost immediately, Kigezi reacted with a substitution. Skipper Ssajjabi paved way for Benson Musinguzi as Alex Mandela took the arm band and the leadership chores.

Substitute Kaija missed the opportunity to nod home Arineitwe’s cross from the right on 68 minutes, a glaring chance that left every Kigezi player and officials perplexed.

Terrazo and Tiles players race back for restart of play after scoring the opening goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

With 20 minutes to play, Terrazo and Tiles introduced youngster Nasir Sadam Kakooza for Rwothomio.

With the last quarter an hour of action, Kigezi goalkeeper Peter Otine perfected a finger tip save to deny Abraham Atuhaire’s free-kick from 35 yards.

Mandela, the captain of Kigezi then scored the equalizer in the 77th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up.

Terrazo and Tiles introduced Tadeo Nahebwa for Francis Mabbikke in the last 10 minutes.

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali sends off Kigezi’s Peter Magimbi in the 35th minute (Credit: John Batanudde)

In added time, Boaz Arineitwe limped out for Joel Herbert Atuheire before referee Ssali called for full-time and definitely post match penalties.

Terrazo and Tiles won the dramatic shoot-out 4-3 with goalkeeper Peter Otine diving to his right to thwart Ssempijja and Mudali.

The final will come on Friday, 30th October 2020 against Masindi’s Booma at 12 pm.

Booma humbled Kasese based Asingya 3-1 in the first match on Wednesday.

Terazo & Tiles XI: Peter Otine (GK -1), Ambrose Arinda (22), Martin Ndugga (3), Francis Mabbikke (5), Patrick Waliggo (24), Emmanuel Balyejjusa (12), Kemis Rwothomio (8), Andew Bbale (6), Aaron Otim (11), Xavier Masereka (15), Charles Bbale (14)

Head coach: Ali Kimera

Subs: Bashir Matovu (23), Abraham Atuahaire (27), Kenneth Ndyatunga (10), Bryan Epaku (25), Tadeo Nahebwa (13), Nasir Sadam Kakooza (7)

Terrazo and Tiles XI vs Kigezi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kigezi XI vs Terrazo and Tiles (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kigezi XI: Isaac Mulindwa (GK-18), Geofrey Ssemanda (5), Timothy Niwagaba (11), Davis Arinda (4), Peter Magimbi (15), Alex Mandela (12), Musa Ssajjabi (2), John Ssempijja (8), Derrick Mudali (10), Baker Twesigye (17), Boaz Arineitwe (7)

Subs: James Mugabo (45), Benson Musinguzi (6), Sunny Kaija (19), Joel Herbert Atuheire (9), Drake Bantu (72), Sunday Barnabas (1)

L-R: Jane Mutonyi, Patrick Waliggo (Terrazo and Tiles captain), Ali Sabilla Chelenga, Mashood Ssali, Musa Sajjabi and Dick Okello (Credit John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

1st Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Ali Sabilla Chelengat