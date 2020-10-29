Loyal, committed and passionate fans in football remain part and parcel of the family for the beautiful game world over.

Virtually, football with fans acts as salt in the food and sugar in beverage drinks.

Fans spice up the game, they contribute significant amounts of revenue to the club’s running budget and share developmental ideas with the first management.

It is upon this firm background that management of FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora Football Club has organized a general fans’ meeting this Friday, 30th October 2020 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

The meeting according to the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saddam Mugaru is intended to lay the foundation and developmental strategies prior to the end of the 2020-21 FUFA Big League season.

This meeting will kick off by 2PM at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Dickson Niwamanya (right) with CEO Sadam Mugaru (Credit:: Nyamityobora FC Media)

Nyamityobora Football Club is on a mission possible to return to the Uganda Premier League since being relegated from the top tier in the 2018-19 season.

The club christened as “Abanyakare” has beefed up their technical department with experienced tactician Richard Makumbi.

Makumbi will be deputized by Swaibu Masuud who served as the interim coach for some time last season.

Richard Makumbi in a training session (Credit: John Batanudde)

The club has already signed a couple of the youth and experienced players who are envisaged to witness the club stabilize.

The goalkeeping trio of Tonny Musinguzi, Solomon Mbowa and Adam Kizza Katongole joined other signings as Brian Nyabwina (offensive midfielder), Mubarak Kakooza (winger), defender Wahabu Lwanga, Juma Sabiti (center forward), left back Remmy Makumbi, Rashid Nsubuga, defender Fred Juuko, Ismail Faizol Aliganyira and creative play maker Meddie Muhammed Matovu.

The Abanyakare also worked tooth and nail to see the successful re-greening exercise of the Nyamityobora football ground in Kakooba division (Mbarara City South Division) in Mbarara Municipality.