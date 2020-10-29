Goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde is currently licensed for Mbarara based side Terrazo and Tiles Football Club.

Otine has over the years built a cult status for saving penalties both in normal time and post match shoot-outs since he was a teenager.

Born to Steven Bulamu and Goretti Nakidde in Bunono – Entebbe, Otine hails from a footballing family where his father was also a goalkeeper.

The third born child in the family of five has four of his siblings who are footballers; two of them are goalkeepers and the rest play up front.

He has since shared his expertise of saving penalties, one of his key weapons as a goalkeeper.

“I am first of all happy to be a goalkeeper. Since I was young, I have been able to stop penalties from the opponents because I concentrate maximumly, look at the kicker before I dive to save the ball” Otine discloses.

Otine kick started the goalkeeping career whilst in primary school at army run Airforce Secondary School on Katabi hill, Entebbe Division A.

“I started goalkeeping when I was really young. In fact, in primary school at Airforce Primary School. I was a goalkeeper and used to save penalties in school tournaments as well as local competitions” he recalls.

Goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde of Terrazo and Tiles (Credit: John Batanudde)

Otine completed his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at Airforce primary school despite studying P6 at Bright Trust in Mutundwe.

In S1, he was admitted to Royal College Busunjju in 2009 before coming to Airforce Secondary School for S2 until S4.

At Airforce SSS, he won the Entebbe Zone Post Primary Schools football championship in 2013 before he shifted base to Boston SSS – Mpala for Advanced Level, also winning the zonal championship in 2014.

Club football:

He has since played at a number of clubs as Entebbe Lions, Red Cross, Kampala Junior Team (KJT),City Lads, Ntoda in Western Uganda and lately Terrazo and Tiles.

During Terrazo and Tiles 4-3 post match penalty victory over 10 man Kigezi, Otine saved two penalties in the shoot out from

Normal time had seen the two sides tied at 2 all with Charles Bbale on target twice for Terrazo & Tiles in normal time whilst Derrick Mudali and Alex Mandela got Kigezi’s goals.

Otine saved off John Ssempijja and Derrick Mudali’s kicks.

“When we went to the shoot-out, I knew that I would save two or three spot-kicks, I save two and we qualified to the finals. I thank my fellow teammates for the work well done” Otine stated.

Otine also features for the Ankole Province in the FUFA Drum competition as well as Busujju in the Buganda Masaza Cup.

Profile:

Full Names: Peter Otine Ssekidde

Date of Birth: 5th May 1998

Parents: Steven Balamu and Goretti Nakidde

Place of Birth: Bunono, Katabi Town Council

Education: Airforce Primary School (P1-P6), Bright Trust Mutundwe, Airforce PS (P7), Royal College Busunjju (S1), Airforce SSS (S2-S4), Boston High School (S5)

Football Career: Entebbe Lions, Entebbe Red Cross, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), City Lads, NTODA, Terrazo and Tiles, Ankole Province, Busujju Ssaza team