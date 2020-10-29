FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020 (Finals):

Finals (Friday, 30th October 2020): Booma Vs Terrazo &Tiles

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Behind closed doors) – 12 pm

Masindi based Booma takes on Mbarara’s Terrazo & Tiles at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Friday, 30th October 2020 at 12 pm.

These two clubs will be fighting to earn promotion to the FUFA Big League, to join Luwero United (Buganda region) and Gaddafi (Eastern region) who were promoted earlier.

In the semi-final, Booma humbled Kasese’ Asingya 3-1 in the first of the double header on Wednesday morning during the Kitara final.

During the second game on the day, Terrazo & Tiles from Mbarara won 4-3 in post-match penalties over a 10 man Kabale based Kigezi.

Normal time of this contest had ended in a four goal stalemate with Kigezi playing 10 men since the 35th minute when Peter Magimbi was sent off for an earlier shower following a deliberate stab onto forward Charles Bbale.

Booma forward Aldrine Kambale . He scored twice against Asingya(Credit: John Batanudde)

Key Talking Points:

Booma has quite a youthful side with a young coach, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza who holds a CAF “B” Licence.

Ssekabuuza is expected to maintain more or less that same side that won 3-1 against Asingya.

Moses Musisi is expected to maintain the number one slot ahead of Anthony Omara.

Captain Sabiiti Balamu and John Mubiru will be deployed at right and left full backs respectively.

The central defensive partnership of Latif Biira and Fred Gift will still carry the mantle as Swadick Collensis and Douglas Lule Kizza take the central midfield roles.

Clinton Assimwe may start on the far wide right flank and the burly Patrick Ongeyowon maintained on the left attack flank.

Dassy Musiimenta and Aldrine Kambale will rove for with the objective to keep the opposition center forwards at bay.

“We have done the home work right and believe the players are mentally and physically ready for the challenge. The instructions have been given to them and each one knows his role” Ssekabuuza whose team trained on Thursday night disclosed.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza talks to the Booma players after training at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Terrazo and Tiles:

This Mbarara based club is coached by an active player in the Uganda Premier League, goalkeeper Ali Kimera.

Kimera is also the current coach for Ankole Province in the FUFA Drum competition. His side has a couple of tried and tested faces with the likes of former Uganda Cranes international Emmanuel Balyejusa, captain Patrick Waliggo, Martin Ndugga, Francis Mabbikke, Kemis Rwothomio, wide man Aaron Otim, Xavier Masereka, goalkeeper Peter Otine and the effective Bbale duo of Charles and Andrew.

Charles Bbaale (left) celebrates with Xavier Masereka during the Wednesday match against Kigezi . Bbale scored a brace (Credit: Kohn Batanudde)

In fact, Charles Bbale scored twice during their 2 all draw in normal time against Kigezi on Wednesday before the shoot-out where they won 4-3 with goalkeeper Otine saving two spot kicks.

“We have what it takes to win the final. Management has pushed us through this far and now it is the time for the players to die a little for the club. We are 90 minutes away from glory” Kimera remarked.

Terrazo and Tiles held a light training session of about 1 hour on Thursday evening in preparation for the match.

The match referee will be Ali Sabilla Chelengat with Ronald Katenya as first assistant and Dick Okello, the second assistant.

Ronald Madanda is the fourth official in the game that kicks off at noon.

Terrazo and Tiles head coach Ali Kimera shouts instructions during their game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Booma XI vs Asingya (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Squads:

Booma: Moses Musisi (12), Sabiiti Balamu (20), John Mubiru (3), Latif Biira (49), Fred Gift (27), Swadick Collensis (14), Douglas Lule Kizza (17), Dassy Musiimenta (10), Aldrine Kambale (90), Patrick Ongeyowon (7), Clinton Asiimwe (9), Anthony Omara (1), Maxwell Murungi (4), Christopher Isingoma (80), Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge (30), Walter Omona (8), Roger Kyomuhendo (9)

Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Terrazo and Tiles XI vs Kigezi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Terazo & Tiles: Peter Otine (GK -1), Ambrose Arinda (22), Martin Ndugga (3), Francis Mabbikke (5), Patrick Waliggo (24), Emmanuel Balyejjusa (12), Kemis Rwothomio (8), Andrew Bbale (6), Aaron Otim (11), Xavier Masereka (15), Charles Bbale (14), Bashir Matovu (23), Abraham Atuahaire (27), Kenneth Ndyatunga (10), Bryan Epaku (25), Tadeo Nahebwa (13), Nasir Sadam Kakooza (7)

Head coach: Ali Kimera