Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that they will have an official COVID-19 testing centre, from where all results will be recognized by the football regulations.

In a circular No. 1123 released by the Deputy CEO of FUFA – Football Decolas Kiiza Hantali, the federation will also procure in-house medical personnel on a full-time basis for a renewable period of six months.

Relatedly, the new date for kick off has been confirmed as 3rd December 2020 from 20th November 2020.

These were some of the resolutions reached during a zoom meeting between FUFA, Uganda Premier League Board and the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League clubs.

“FUFA will procure a Government authorized authority as the official FUFA COVID -19 Testing Centre and only results from such a centre will be recognized by the football regulations. FUFA also procure in-house medical personnel on a fulltime basis for a renewable period of 6-months to undertake COVID-19 responsibilities as required of FUFA. Licensed players and technical staff for the 2020/2021 season who will undertake sporting roles at training and matches will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test.” The circular stated.

FUFA COVID-19 clearance certificate:

According to this circular, only persons who test negative and get issued with a FUFA COVID-19 Clearance Certificate shall be eligible to participate in the team training and matches.

“All Referees and Match Commissioners for the 2020/21 UPL Season will undergo a

mandatory COVID-19 test. Only persons who test negative and get issued with a FUFA

COVID-19 Clearance Certificate shall be eligible to officiate the matches.” The circular added.

The FUFA COVID-19 personnel and the official FUFA COVID-Testing Centre will administer the bi-weekly testing of players and technical staff. FUFA shall undertake the cost of testing Referees and Match Commissioners and will also pre-finance the cost of COVID-19 tests for club players and officials. Corresponding deductions will be made against future club incomes as reimbursement for this medical exercise. Players and officials found to be positive to the COVID-19 test shall be ineligible to make contact with the rest of the players and technical staff for training and matches. A match shall only be rescheduled if a club has less than 10 outward players and 1goalkeeper that are not positive to the COVID-19 test. FUFA Circular

Training and Match Venues:

The training and Matches venues are out of bounds to persons that are not members of the

playing or technical staff that have been issued with FUFA COVID-19 Clearance Certificate.

An inspection will be conducted by FUFA and only authorized venues will be issued with the FUFA COVID-19 Venue Clearance Certificate to host trainings and matches. FUFA will issue COVID-19 Competitions Regulations to detail the execution of the authorized matches and training by the 15th November 2020 with the strict observation of training grounds and Stadium SOPs. There will be sanctions and fines up to exclusion of the club from FUFA Competitions for repeated and gross violation of the COVID-19 Competitions Regulations.

Licenses, permits and fixtures:

The FUFA Club Licensing Committee will issue 2020/21 UPL Club Licenses by 3rd November 2020.

FUFA Competitions Directorate shall issue players’ Licenses and bench permits by 10th November 2020 whilst UPL Secretariat shall release the fixtures by 10th November 2020 and the Uganda Premier League Kickoff is set for 3rd December 2020.