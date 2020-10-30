The Kingdom of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has recommitted itself towards the full support of the Kitara Football Club’s journey in the Uganda Premier League.

This message comes as a breather to the club that sportingly earned promotion to the Uganda Premier League after overcoming Kiboga Young 1-0 in a promotional play-off final played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Some of the players on the winning team and officials were recently hosted by the Omukaama Iguru I, Solomon Gafabusa at the Hoima Resort Hotel in Hoima city.

Omukama Gafabusa was represented by the Omuhikirya Andrew Byakutaga, who promised to fully support the club at all the times.

Kitara FC CEO Joshua Atugonza (left) hands over the club jersey to Omugo at Hoima Resort Hotel

Speaking on behalf of Kitara Football Club, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Atugonza appreciated the efforts by the Kingdom to support football development in the entire Kingdom and in particular Kitara FC.

He appealed for a continuous support at time they were promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

“We are humbled for the brick laid by the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom towards the development of sports in general and to the Kitara Football Club in particular. We kindly ask for continued support in terms of finances, welfare and the facilities” Atugonza appealed.

The Kingdom has vowed to help in the upgrading process of the Sir Winyi IV play-ground found in the heart of the oil rich city.

Kitara FC team that started against Kiboga Young .Kitara won 1-0 with Brian Muluuli Mayanaj;s goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara Football Club is on a mission possible to hire playing and technical staff ahead of the 2020-21 season.

A lion’s share of the players who promoted the club from the second division to the top tier are most likely to be retained with key additions here and there in several departments.

Also, the club is aggressively searching for a new coach after the failure to extend the employment contract of their former coach, Mark Twinamatisko.

Twinamatisko has since joined Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club, signing a three year deal with the Kabale based club prior to the new season that is expected to kick off in December 2020.

Relatedly, the Banyoro people in the country and those who work as well as live in the diaspora have been urged to joined the bandwagon and worthy cause of supporting Kitara Football Club.