Uganda U20(Hippos) head coach Morley Byekwaso has named a provisional squad of 46 players ahead of the Zonal U20 AFCON Qualifiers due next month.

Byekwaso who was confirmed as the coach for the next yesterday, began his task by summoning the team on Friday.

KCCA FC where Byekwaso is assistant coach to Mike Mutebi has the lion’s share on the squad summoned with ten players.

The squad also has three foreign-based players including defender Umar Lutalo(Aspire Academy), Sammy Ssebaduka(Gil Vicente- Canada), and Jamal Masiko(Malmo FF).

There are some notable players that featured for the Uganda Hippos last year at the CECAFA U20 Tournament hosted in Uganda.

These include skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Ivan Bogere, Kenneth Ssemakula, Ivan Asaba and Steven Sserwadda among others.

Alpha Ssali who is a son to musician Moses Ssali alia Bebe Cool is also part of the team summoned. The forward who promoted to the Proline FC senior team this year.

The team will commence preparations on Saturday, 31st October, undergoing COVID-19 tests before entering residential camp at IUIU Campus Kabojja where they will stay up to 4th November and then relocate to FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Uganda is in group B alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan. The Zonal qualifiers will be staged in Tanzania 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

The champion will qualify for the final tournament slated for next year.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Jack Komakech(Ascent SA), Dennis Ssendyowa(SC Villa), Tonny Atugonza(Buddo SS), Delton Oyo(Busoga United FC), Joram Nsubuga(KCCA FC), Anthony Emojong(KCCA FC)

Defenders

Joseph Kafumbe(KCCA FC), Aziz Abdu Kayondo(Vipers SC), Umar Lutalo(Aspire Academy), Robert Kitabalwa(St.Mary’s SS Kitende), John Rogers(Onduparaka FC), James Begisa(UPDF FC), Sammy Ssebaduka(Gil Vicente-Canada), Gavin Kizito Mugweri(SC Villa), Musa Ramathan(KCCA FC), Richard Bbosa(Express FC), Simon Baligeya(Busia Young FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Shafik Mavuma (Standard High School)

Midfielders

William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Bobosi Byaruhanga(Vipers SC), Wilber Wamala(Kataka FC), Davis Ssekaja(Bright Stars FC), Swamad Okur(Kataka FC), Ivan Eyam(Mbarara City FC), Steven Sserwada(KCCA FC), Faisal Wabyona(Big Talent Academy), Ashraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Andrew Kawooya(KCCA FC)

Forwards

Isma Mugulusi(Busoga United FC), Ivan Asaba(Vipers SC), Joseph Kizza Bukenya(KCCA FC), Sunday Opio(KCCA FC), Godfrey Oyaka(KCCA FC), Najib Yiga(Vipers SC),Ashraf Mulindi(Kataka FC), Ivan Bogere(Proline FC), Emmanuel Mukisa(Kataka FC), Derrick Kakooza(Police FC), Samuel Ssenyonjo(KCCA FC), Derrick Onyai(Mbarara City FC), Frank Ssebufu(Buddo SS), Richard Basangwa(Vipers SC), Jamal Masiko(Malmo Fria Laroverken Swedish FA),Alpha Ssali(Proline FC), Rodney Kamya Ssali(Proline FC)

Officials

Head Coach – Morley Byekwaso

Assistant Coach & Fitness- Simoen Masaba

Goalkeeping Coach- Stephen Billy Kiggundu

Team Physician- Michael Lule

Media Officer – Farid Mpagi