FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Final: Booma (Kitara) 1 (3)-1 (4) Terrazo & Tiles (Western)

Terrazo and Tiles Football Club is through to the FUFA Big League.

The Western Uganda based club who are stationed in Mbarara rallied from a goal down to beat Hoima’s Booma 4-3 in a tense and dramatic shoot out played under sorching sunny conditions at the FUFA Technical Center on Friday.

Booma scored the opener as early as the fifth minute through Walter Omona.

Abraham Athuhaire equalized with 12 minutes to play to push the game to the dramatic post match shoot out where Terrazo and Tiles goalkeeper emerged as the hero with three penalty saves.

Booma had a brilliant start to the match when left back Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge crossed from the left flank but Walter Omona missed contact with the head on three minutes.

Two minutes later, Omona scored the opener after a great inter-play with Patrick Ongeyowon.

Terrazo and Tiles threatened and it was Owobusinge who cleared off the line with goalkeeper Moses Musisi beaten as the Mbarara based club rallied for an equalizer.

Omona recovers from an earlier knock and Booma goalkeeper Musisi steps off the line to thwart a Bryan Apaku threat on 23 minutes.

It was Booma on the offensive again when left back Owobusinge shot from 35 yards over the goal posts of Peter Otine in the 25 minute.

By the half hour mark, Booma had stabilized and remained the better side as Ongeyowon shot from distance with a left footed attempt that missed target

Andrew Bbale of Terrazo and Tiles was cautioned by FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chellengat for high challenge onto Swadick Collensis in the 36th minute.

Ongeyowon shot over from 20 yards in the closing moments of the opening half.

Upon restart of the final stanza of the game, Terrazo and Tiles called for a double change.

Nasir Sadam Kakooza and Bryan Epaku paved way for Xavier Masereka and burly forward Kenneth Ndyatunga.

Kambale tested goalkeeper Otine with a distant shot in the 56th minute but the Entebbe Bunono born shot stopper was equal to the task.

Assimwe Clinton is tracked by Bryan Epaku (Credit: John Batanudde)

Terrazo and Tiles’ third change witnessed midfielder Andrew Bbale resting for the experienced legs of former Uganda Cranes midfielder Emmanuel Balyejusa in the 65th minute.

Booma goalkeeper got a knock and his treatment time was used as a water break moment for either times.

Swadick Collensis tried a distant shot on 72 minutes but the goalkeeper Otine dived to save.

On the break, Terrazo and Tiles won a free-kick 25 yards away on the right flank. Charles Bbale’s in swinging delivery as tapped out by midfielder Abraham Atuhaire.

Atuhaire brought the game level with a well tapped in effort from 30 yards, much to the delight of the Terrazo and Tiles players on and off the field in the 78th minute.

There was no other threatening action from the two sides as Referee Sabilla called for the dramatic shoot-out.

The victors join Buganda’s Luwero United and Eastern region side Gaddafi to the FUFA Big League league.

Booma XI vs Terrazo and Tiles (Credit” John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Booma XI: Moses Musisi (12 – Goalkeeper), Sabiiti Balamu (20), Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge (30), Latif Biira (49), Swadick Collensis (14), Douglas Lule Kizza (17), Fred Gift (27), Walter Omona (8), Aldrine Kambale (90), Patrick Ongeyowon (7), Clinton Asiimwe (9)

Subs: Anthony Omara (1), Maxwell Murungi (4), John Mubiru (3), Roger Kyomuhendo (45), Christopher Isingoma (80), Dassy Musimenta (10)

Head coach: Felix Ssekabuuza Kawooya

Assistant coach: Fred Alinaitwe

Team manager: Joseph Isingoma

Terrazo and Tiles Vs Booma (Credit: John Batanudde)

Terrazo & Tiles XI: Peter Otine (1-Goalkeeper), Ambrose Arinda (22), Martin Ndugga (3), Francis Mabbikke (5), Patrick Waliggo (24), Abraham Atuhaire (27), Kemis Rwothomio (8), Andrew Bbale (6), Nasir Sadam Kakooza (7), Bryan Epaku (25),Charles Bbale (14)

Subs: Bashir Matovu (23), Emmanuel Balyejjusa (12), Kenneth Ndyatunga (10), Xavier Masereka (15), Tadeo Nahebwa (13), Aaron Otim (11)

Head Coach: Ali Kimera