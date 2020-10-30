CAF “B” licensed tactician Mark Twinamatisko will be officially unveiled by FUFA Big League outfit Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club.

The ceremony will take place at Lotis Towers in Nakasero, Kampala on Friday, 30 October 2020.

The development comes after the Twinamatisko agreed terms with management of the Kabale based club, hitherto tagged as “The Gorillas”.

This comes days after Twinamatisko guided Kitara Football Club to the Uganda Premier League, after overcoming Kiboga Young 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Football Tactician Mark Twinamatisko (Credit: John Batanudde)

Twinamatisko’s employment contract at Kitara was not renewed as the Hoima based club is seeking for a new coach.

Kigezi Home Boyz had also initially engaged another CAF “B” coach Danny Kirumira before Twinamatisko took over.

A teacher by profession, Twinamatisko has also handled Free Stars FC in Mukono where he is co-director, The Saints, Busoga United (previously Kirinya-Jinja SS), Masindi based Doves and lately Kigezi Home Boyz.

Kigezi Home Boyz is expected to commence training on Monday, 2nd November 2020.